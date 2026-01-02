Renewed TV Shows 2026: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
New year, new TV! With 2025 over and done, it’s now time to look ahead to the 2026 calendar year, which has an exciting lineup of returning shows, spinoffs, and new titles.
HBO has Industry Season 4, Euphoria Season 3, and two Game of Thrones prequels — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (new) and House of the Dragon (returning) — on the 2026 roster. AMC‘s acclaimed dramas Dark Winds and Interview With the Vampire (entitled The Vampire Lestat in Season 3) are coming back. Netflix is delivering Bridgerton‘s fourth season.
Over on PBS, we have returning dramas All Creatures Great and Small and Miss Scarlet, plus the upcoming new costume drama The Forsytes to look forward to. Starz is debuting the final season of its time-traveling epic, Outlander. And Hulu is launching the first spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, and bringing back Rivals. Speaking of “rivals,” HBO Max‘s instant hit, Heated Rivalry, is also getting a second season.
As 2026 presses on, studios will be announcing what shows they’re renewing for more seasons. Here, we’re compiling a list of every TV show that’s coming back this year and beyond so you can keep track of it all. We’ll continue to update this list as more renewals are announced.
A&E
Alaska State Troopers, Season 9
ABC
The Rookie, Season 8
Will Trent, Season 4
American Idol, Season 9 (Season 24 overall)
The Bachelorette, Season 22
America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season 36
Acorn TV
My Life Is Murder, Season 5
Hidden Assets, Season 3
Harry Wild, Season 5
Adult Swim
Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Primal, Season 3
Smiling Friends, Seasons 4 and 5
AMC
Dark Winds, Season 4
The Vampire Lestat, Season 3
Mayfair Witches, Season 3
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 4 (final season)
The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 3
AMC+
Gangs of London, Season 3
Apple TV
Tehran, Season 3
Severance, Season 3
The Studio, Season 2
Silo, Seasons 3 and 4
Foundation, Season 4
Hijack, Season 2
Drops of God, Season 2
Shrinking, Season 3
The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 2
Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2
The Buccaneers, Season 3
Dark Matter, Season 2
The Morning Show, Season 5
Murderbot, Season 2
Platonic, Season 3
Presumed Innocent, Season 2
Slow Horses, Season 6
Sugar, Season 2
Trying, Season 5
BET
Tyler Perry‘s Sistas, Season 10
BET+
Diarra From Detroit, Season 2
The Ms. Pat Show, Season 5
Bravo
Below Deck Down Under, Season 4
Summer House, Season 10
CBS
Boston Blue, Season 2
Survivor, Seasons 50, 51, and 52
The Amazing Race, Season 39
Big Brother, Season 28
FBI, Season 9
Sheriff Country, Season 2
The Price Is Right at Night, Season 7
Hollywood Squares, Season 2
Ghosts, Season 6
Comedy Central
South Park, Seasons 29 and 30
The CW
Trivial Pursuit, Season 2
Scrabble, Season 2
Wild Cards, Season 3
All American, Season 8 (final season)
Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4
Discovery
Moonshiners, Season 15
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8
Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 2
Expedition X, Season 10
Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 3
Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2
The Mandalorian & Grogu, theatrical film
Food Network
Worst Cooks in America, Season 29
Top Chef, Season 23
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3
Fox
The Masked Singer, Season 14
The Wall, Season 7
Animal Control, Season 4
Going Dutch, Season 2
Extracted, Season 2
Next Level Chef, Season 4
American Dad, Season 20
Krapopolis, Season 4
Freeform
Project Runway, Season 22
FX
Adults, Season 2
The Bear, Season 5
Shōgun, Season 2
American Horror Story, Season 13
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 5
FXX
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 18
Hallmark
When Calls the Heart, Season 13
HBO
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 2
House of the Dragon, Seasons 3 & 4
Industry, Season 4
Euphoria, Season 3
The Gilded Age, Season 4
The Last of Us, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 4
I Love LA, Season 2
The Chair Company, Season 2
City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 13
Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 24 and 25
HBO Max
The Pitt, Season 2
Hacks, Season 5
Heated Rivalry, Season 2
Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2
Creature Commandos, Season 2
HGTV
Home Town, Season 10
Ugliest House in America, Season 7
Rock the Block, Season 7
Hulu
Paradise, Season 2
Tell Me Lies, Season 3
A Thousand Blows, Season 2
All’s Fair, Season 2
The Artful Dodger, Season 2
Deli Boys, Season 2
Futurama, Season 14
The Kardashians, Season 8
Reasonable Doubt, Season 4
Rivals, Season 2
ID
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9
The Curious Case Of…, Season 2
MGM+
MTV
RuPaul‘s Drag Race, Season 18
The Challenge All Stars, Season 6
Nat Geo Wild
Incredible Northern Vets, Season 2
NBC
The Hunting Party, Season 2
The Voice, Season 29
Netflix
Bridgerton, Seasons 4, 5, and 6
The Night Agent, Season 3
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, Season 2
The Diplomat, Season 4
Wednesday, Season 3
The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4
Love Is Blind, Season 10
Love Is Blind: Germany, Season 2
The Upshaws, Season 7 (final season)
Single’s Inferno, Season 5
Just a Dash, Season 3
One Piece, Season 2
High Tides, Season 3
Queer Eye, Season 10
3 Body Problem, Season 2
All of Us Are Dead, Season 2
Beauty in Black, Season 3 (final season)
Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2
The Gentlemen, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Season 4
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Season 2
Forever, Season 2
The Four Seasons, Season 2
Heartbreak High, Season 3 (final season)
Love on the Spectrum, Season 4
Million Dollar Secret, Season 2
My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Season 7
Nobody Wants This, Season 3
Outer Banks, Season 5 (final season)
Ransom Canyon, Season 2
Running Point, Season 2
Supacell, Season 2
Survival of the Thickest, Season 3 (final season)
Sweet Magnolias, Season 5
Tires, Season 3
Virgin River, Season 7 The Witcher, Season 5 (final season)
XO, Kitty, Season 3
PBS
All Creatures Great and Small, Seasons 6, 7, and 8
Miss Scarlet, Season 6
The Forsytes, Season 2
Antiques Roadshow, Season 30
Finding Your Roots, Season 12
Grantchester, Season 10 (final season)
Unforgotten, Season 7
Patience, Season 2
Marble Hall Murders, Season 3 (final season after Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders)
Paramount+
Landman, Season 3
Colin From Accounts, Season 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 11
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 4 (Season 19 overall)
School Spirits, Season 3
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4
Tulsa King, Season 4
Peacock
The Traitors, Seasons 4 and 5
Ted, Season 2
The Paper, Season 2
Days of Our Lives, Seasons 62 and 63
The Day of the Jackal, Season 2
Love Island USA, Season 8
Twisted Metal, Season 3
Prime Video
Beast Games, Season 2
The Boys, Season 5 (final season)
Overcompensating, Season 2
The Night Manager, Season 2
We Were Liars, Season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty, the finale movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3
Cross, Season 3
Deadloch, Season 2
Judy Justice, Season 4
Citadel, Season 2
The Devil’s Hour, Season 3
Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)
Invincible, Seasons 4 and 5
The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 5 (final season)
Reacher, Season 4
The Terminal List, Season 2
Showtime
Yellowjackets, Season 4 (final season)
The Agency, Season 2
The Chi, Season 8 (final season)
Shudder
The Creep Tapes, Season 3
Starz
Outlander, Season 8 (final season)
Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5 (final season)
P-Valley, Season 3
Sweetpea, Season 2
TLC
1,000-lb Sisters, Season 8
My Strange Addiction, Season 7
UpTV
Heartland, Season 18
USA Network
We TV
Love During Lockup, Season 7