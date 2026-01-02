Renewed TV Shows 2026: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

New year, new TV! With 2025 over and done, it’s now time to look ahead to the 2026 calendar year, which has an exciting lineup of returning shows, spinoffs, and new titles.

HBO has Industry Season 4, Euphoria Season 3, and two Game of Thrones prequels — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (new) and House of the Dragon (returning) — on the 2026 roster. AMC‘s acclaimed dramas Dark Winds and Interview With the Vampire (entitled The Vampire Lestat in Season 3) are coming back. Netflix is delivering Bridgerton‘s fourth season.

Over on PBS, we have returning dramas All Creatures Great and Small and Miss Scarlet, plus the upcoming new costume drama The Forsytes to look forward to. Starz is debuting the final season of its time-traveling epic, Outlander. And Hulu is launching the first spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, and bringing back Rivals. Speaking of “rivals,” HBO Max‘s instant hit, Heated Rivalry, is also getting a second season.

As 2026 presses on, studios will be announcing what shows they’re renewing for more seasons. Here, we’re compiling a list of every TV show that’s coming back this year and beyond so you can keep track of it all. We’ll continue to update this list as more renewals are announced.

A&E

Alaska State Troopers, Season 9

ABC

The Rookie, Season 8

Will Trent, Season 4

American Idol, Season 9 (Season 24 overall)

The Bachelorette, Season 22

America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season 36

Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder, Season 5

Hidden Assets, Season 3

Harry Wild, Season 5

Adult Swim

Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Primal, Season 3

Smiling Friends, Seasons 4 and 5

AMC

Dark Winds, Season 4

The Vampire Lestat, Season 3

Mayfair Witches, Season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 4 (final season)

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 3

AMC+

Gangs of London, Season 3

Apple TV

Tehran, Season 3

Severance, Season 3

The Studio, Season 2

Silo, Seasons 3 and 4

Foundation, Season 4

Hijack, Season 2

Drops of God, Season 2

Shrinking, Season 3

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 2

Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2

The Buccaneers, Season 3

Dark Matter, Season 2

The Morning Show, Season 5

Murderbot, Season 2

Platonic, Season 3

Presumed Innocent, Season 2

Slow Horses, Season 6

Sugar, Season 2

Trying, Season 5

BET

Tyler Perry‘s Sistas, Season 10

BET+

Diarra From Detroit, Season 2

The Ms. Pat Show, Season 5

Bravo

Below Deck Down Under, Season 4

Summer House, Season 10

CBS

Boston Blue, Season 2

Survivor, Seasons 50, 51, and 52

The Amazing Race, Season 39

Big Brother, Season 28

FBI, Season 9

Sheriff Country, Season 2

The Price Is Right at Night, Season 7

Hollywood Squares, Season 2

Ghosts, Season 6

Comedy Central

South Park, Seasons 29 and 30

The CW

Trivial Pursuit, Season 2

Scrabble, Season 2

Wild Cards, Season 3

All American, Season 8 (final season)

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4

Discovery

Moonshiners, Season 15

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 2

Expedition X, Season 10

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2

The Mandalorian & Grogu, theatrical film

Food Network

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29

Top Chef, Season 23

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3

Fox

The Masked Singer, Season 14

The Wall, Season 7

Animal Control, Season 4

Going Dutch, Season 2

Extracted, Season 2

Next Level Chef, Season 4

American Dad, Season 20

Krapopolis, Season 4

Freeform

Project Runway, Season 22

FX

Adults, Season 2

The Bear, Season 5

Shōgun, Season 2

American Horror Story, Season 13

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 5

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 18

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart, Season 13

HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 2

House of the Dragon, Seasons 3 & 4

Industry, Season 4

Euphoria, Season 3

The Gilded Age, Season 4

The Last of Us, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 4

I Love LA, Season 2

The Chair Company, Season 2

City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 13

Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 24 and 25

HBO Max

The Pitt, Season 2

Hacks, Season 5

Heated Rivalry, Season 2

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2

Creature Commandos, Season 2

HGTV

Home Town, Season 10

Ugliest House in America, Season 7

Rock the Block, Season 7

Hulu

Paradise, Season 2

Tell Me Lies, Season 3

A Thousand Blows, Season 2

All’s Fair, Season 2

The Artful Dodger, Season 2

Deli Boys, Season 2

Futurama, Season 14

The Kardashians, Season 8

Reasonable Doubt, Season 4

Rivals, Season 2

ID

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9

The Curious Case Of…, Season 2

MGM+

From, Season 4

MTV

RuPaul‘s Drag Race, Season 18

The Challenge All Stars, Season 6

Nat Geo Wild

Incredible Northern Vets, Season 2

NBC

The Hunting Party, Season 2

The Voice, Season 29

Netflix

Bridgerton, Seasons 4, 5, and 6

The Night Agent, Season 3

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, Season 2

The Diplomat, Season 4

Wednesday, Season 3

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4

Love Is Blind, Season 10

Love Is Blind: Germany, Season 2

The Upshaws, Season 7 (final season)

Single’s Inferno, Season 5

Just a Dash, Season 3

One Piece, Season 2

High Tides, Season 3

Queer Eye, Season 10

3 Body Problem, Season 2

All of Us Are Dead, Season 2

Beauty in Black, Season 3 (final season)

Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2

The Gentlemen, Season 2

Ginny & Georgia, Season 4

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Season 2

Forever, Season 2

The Four Seasons, Season 2

Heartbreak High, Season 3 (final season)

Love on the Spectrum, Season 4

Million Dollar Secret, Season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Season 7

Nobody Wants This, Season 3

Outer Banks, Season 5 (final season)

Ransom Canyon, Season 2

Running Point, Season 2

Supacell, Season 2

Survival of the Thickest, Season 3 (final season)

Sweet Magnolias, Season 5

Tires, Season 3

Virgin River, Season 7 The Witcher, Season 5 (final season)

XO, Kitty, Season 3

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Seasons 6, 7, and 8

Miss Scarlet, Season 6

The Forsytes, Season 2

Antiques Roadshow, Season 30

Finding Your Roots, Season 12

Grantchester, Season 10 (final season)

Unforgotten, Season 7

Patience, Season 2

Marble Hall Murders, Season 3 (final season after Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders)

Paramount+

Landman, Season 3

Colin From Accounts, Season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 11

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 4 (Season 19 overall)

School Spirits, Season 3

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4

Tulsa King, Season 4

Peacock

The Traitors, Seasons 4 and 5

Ted, Season 2

The Paper, Season 2

Days of Our Lives, Seasons 62 and 63

The Day of the Jackal, Season 2

Love Island USA, Season 8

Twisted Metal, Season 3

Prime Video

Beast Games, Season 2

The Boys, Season 5 (final season)

Overcompensating, Season 2

The Night Manager, Season 2

We Were Liars, Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the finale movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3

Cross, Season 3

Deadloch, Season 2

Judy Justice, Season 4

Citadel, Season 2

The Devil’s Hour, Season 3

Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)

Invincible, Seasons 4 and 5

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 5 (final season)

Reacher, Season 4

The Terminal List, Season 2

Showtime

Yellowjackets, Season 4 (final season)

The Agency, Season 2

The Chi, Season 8 (final season)

Shudder

The Creep Tapes, Season 3

Starz

Outlander, Season 8 (final season)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5 (final season)

P-Valley, Season 3

Sweetpea, Season 2

TLC

1,000-lb Sisters, Season 8

My Strange Addiction, Season 7

UpTV

Heartland, Season 18

USA Network

The Rainmaker, Season 2

We TV

Love During Lockup, Season 7