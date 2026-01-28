Here’s some good news for fans of The Lincoln Lawyer: It’s coming back for more! Netflix announced one week before the return that the adaptation of Michael Connelly‘s books starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has been renewed for Season 5.

“We’re so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on February 5th, and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one,” creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner/executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement. “Season Four is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season Five!”

Read on for everything we know so far about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5, from the premiere date to the cast to which book it will be adapting.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 premiere?

It’s too soon to tell. Season 1 premiered on May 13, 2022. Season 2 was released in two parts, on July 6, 2023, and August 3, 2023. Season 3 dropped on October 17, 2024. And Season 4 will premiere on February 5. Like the other four seasons, Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes.

Which book will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 adapt?

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 will be adapting the seventh book in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series, Resurrection Walk.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 about?

An official description of Season 5 has yet to be released, but the synopsis for Resurrection Walk reads as follows:

“Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller enlists the help of his half-brother, Harry Bosch, to prove the innocence of a woman convicted of killing her ex-husband.

Defense attorney Mickey Haller is back, taking the long-shot cases, where the chances of winning are one in a million. After getting a wrongfully convicted man out of prison, he is inundated with pleas from incarcerated people claiming innocence. He enlists his half-brother, retired LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, to weed through the letters, knowing most claims will be false.

Bosch pulls a needle from the haystack: a woman in prison for killing her ex-husband, a sheriff’s deputy, but who still maintains her innocence. Bosch reviews the case and sees elements that don’t add up, and a sheriff’s department intent on bringing quick justice in the killing of one of its own.

Now Haller has an uphill battle in court, a David fighting Goliaths to vindicate his client. The path for both lawyer and investigator is fraught with danger from those who don’t want the case reopened and will stop at nothing to keep the Haller-Bosch dream team from finding the truth.”

Who will be in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 cast?

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Cobie Smulders.

Joining co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez as executive producers are David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, and Matthew J Lieberman. The series was created for television by Kelley and developed by Humphrey.

Is there a Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 trailer?

Not yet, and there won’t be for a while.