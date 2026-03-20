‘The Madison’: Will There Be a Season 3? Taylor Sheridan Drama Is Already Renewed

The Madison releases Season 1 Part 2 on Saturday, March 21, on Paramount+, and the Season 1 finale will serve as the launch pad for Season 2, which has already been filmed. Will there be a Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan drama? Here’s what we know. Warning: Spoilers for The Madison Season 1 Episodes 1-3 ahead.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison about?

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Russell and Pfeiffer play Preston and Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy couple who have been together since they were teens. Their family consists of daughters Abby (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman), granddaughters Bridgett (Amiah Miller) and Macy (Alaina Pollack), and son-in-law Russell (Patrick J. Adams). The Manhattan-based Preston frequently visits his younger brother, Paul (Matthew Fox), at his home in the Madison River Valley in Montana. Preston owns the land where Paul lives, and there are three cabins for their family that his wife and daughters have never visited.

Stacy is a self-described “city mouse.” She repeatedly says that she’ll visit when Preston adds indoor plumbing. She figured she would have time, but then tragedy struck. In The Madison Episode 1, Preston extends his latest fishing trip by one more day so he can fish in a dream location with Paul. Paul is a licensed pilot with a small plane that he uses to get them to that fishing ground. A storm hits, and the brothers leave too late. The brothers die in a plane crash trying to make it out of the storm. Preston’s last word is “Stacy.”

The first season takes place over six days. Season 1’s second half will conclude this first stage of the family’s grief and then start a new chapter.

Is The Madison renewed?

For Season 2, yes, but there is no official Season 3 renewal as of the time of publication.

When does The Madison Season 2 come out?

While Season 2 has already been filmed, there’s no word on when it will be released on Paramount+.

The seasons were filmed fairly close together to accommodate Russell’s schedule. His Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 schedule prevented him from being able to be on set for Season 1, so they filmed those scenes during Season 2 production.

Fox will not be in Season 2, he revealed to TV Insider.

“This is a contained experience for me in the show, and I’m very happy about that,” Fox said. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

Stay tuned as we continue to report the latest updates on The Madison.

The Madison, Season 1 Part 2, Premieres Saturday, March 21, Paramount+