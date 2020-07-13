Shows
Emily in Paris
A girl from the Midwest is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.
November 11, 11:38 am
Mon Dieu! 'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
October 5, 1:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
'Emily in Paris' Boss on Emily's Relationships With Gabriel & Camille
October 4, 3:00 pm
Q&A
Actor You Should Know: Ashley Park of 'Emily in Paris'
October 2, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Emily in Paris,' Return of 'Undercover Boss' and 'Warrior,' Apple's 'Tiny World' & 'Ted Lasso' Finale
October 1, 11:30 am
Fall Preview
How 'Emily in Paris' Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw
September 29, 5:45 pm
PaleyFest Fall 2020 TV Previews: 'The Walking Dead,' 'Transplant' & More
September 28, 3:30 pm
Q&A
Why 'Emily in Paris' Is Required Viewing for 'SATC' & 'Younger' Fans
September 1, 5:45 pm
See Lily Collins in First 'Emily in Paris' Trailer (VIDEO)
July 13, 12:30 pm
Darren Star's 'Emily in Paris' Starring Lily Collins Moves to Netflix