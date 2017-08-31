The Latest
Fall Preview Flashback: See All 65 TV Guide Magazine Fall Preview Covers
TV Guide Magazine has helped America set its schedule since the 1953 Fall Preview issue.
News
Cara Delevingne Joins Orlando Bloom in New Amazon Series
UPI
August 31, 6:00 pm
'The Simpsons' Composer Alf Clausen Fired After 27 years
UPI
August 31, 5:00 pm
First Look: Moon Bloodgood Joins the Medical Ranks of 'Code Black'
Jim Halterman
August 31, 4:00 pm
Nick Viall Says He's 'Done' With the 'Bachelor' Franchise
UPI
August 31, 3:00 pm
Fall Preview
Roush Review: 2017 Fall Preview—A Very Familiar New–Old Season
Here's How the 'Inhumans' Producers and IMAX Crafted the Marvel Series for the Big Screen
Mr. Robot Declares, 'I Am the Architect,' in New Trailer
Meet the 'Survivor - Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers' Contestants (PHOTOS)
CW Seed Offers A Ray of Hope with 'Freedom Fighters: The Ray'
The 'Preacher' Cast Praises Their Loyal Fans, Reveals Dream Guest Star (VIDEO)
Exclusive
First Look: 'Hell's Kitchen' Brings the Heat With Its First All-Stars Season
'Game of Thrones': Will Sansa and Arya Rule Westeros in Season 8?
Spoiler Alert
'Animal Kingdom': Jake Weary Talks Season 2 Finale Surprises, His Hopes for Season 3
QUIZ: Who Is the Highest Paid Host on TV?
I Co-Wrote the 'Power' Season 4 Finale; Get Ready for Tears and Hugs, Murder and Drugs
Scene Stealer: Shakina Nayfack Throws Fabulous Shade in 'Difficult People'
Exclusive
'Gotham' Season 3 Deleted Scene Shows the Softer (?) Side of Zsasz (VIDEO)
Spoiler Alert
Fans React to THAT 'Game of Thrones' Finale Scene Between Daenerys and Jon
Netflix: What's Coming and Going in September 2017
First Look: Paramount Network's 'Heathers' Series Updates the Killer Cult Classic
US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule, How to Stream Online
New 'Game of Thrones' Digital Series Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Show's Seventh Season
2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos
'Alaskan Bush People' Season Finale: 'Blazing a New Trail' (RECAP)
'The Originals' Cast Says Goodbye and Discusses the Final Season's Big Time Jump (VIDEO)
Ask Matt
Ask Matt: 'Game of Thrones' Triumph, Reboots ('Will & Grace,' 'Roseanne'), Cable Burn-offs
Matt Roush
August 29
Worth Watching
Top TV for Thursday, August 31: Liz Taylor is TCM’s Star of the Day, ‘Night Shift’ finale
Matt Roush
August 31
