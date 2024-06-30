Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Apple TV+‘s drama series The Buccaneers took television by storm in late 2023, and as we look ahead to what’s next for the ambitious characters of the Edith Wharton-inspired adaptation, we’re examining everything we know about Season 2 so far.

Debuting in November of last year, the series was renewed for Season 2 by mid-December 2023, making way for plenty of big questions, and a newly released behind-the-scenes video is offering some hints at what’s to come. Below, we break down everything we know so far from which cast members are returning to what the latest teases reveal about the plot, production updates, and more.

Who Is Returning for The Buccaneers Season 2?

In the Reel posted to Apple’s official Instagram account on June 29, it was revealed that Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Josh Dylan, and Barney Fishwick are all back to continue their characters’ stories. For those who didn’t tune into Season 1, Frøseth and Waterhouse play sisters Nan and Jinny St. George, Totah and Ibrag play sisters Mabel and Lizzy Elmsworth, and Boe is their close friend Conchita Closson.

Together, the group of women make up a rambunctious group of Americans who took England by storm in Season 1. Remmers’ Duke of Tintagel, Theo, married Nan at the end of Season 1. Meanwhile, Theo’s best friend and Nan’s other love, Guy Thwarte is portrayed by Broome. Dylan’s Lord Richard Marable is married to Conchita and is brother to Fishwick’s Lord James Seadown, who was abandoned by his new bride Jinny at the end of Season 1 following a string of abuse. And Threapleton plays Honoria Marable, sister to Richard and James, who is entangled with Mabel. While she wasn’t featured in the behind-the-scenes video, we’re hopeful Christina Hendricks who featured in Season 1 as Nan and Jinny’s mom will also be back, but only time will tell for certain.

What Is The Buccaneers Season 2 About?

While Season 1 followed rich American women as they traveled to 1870s London in search of adventure and possible romance, what followed was a complicated web of drama. As mentioned, above, Season 1 concluded with the wedding of Nan and Theo, which served as a diversion to let Jinny escape from her abusive husband after learning she was pregnant. Seeing her to safety was Guy, the man Nan wished to run away with. What comes next has yet to be unveiled, but the video teasing the show’s return to production hints at what’s to come, particularly when it comes to Jinny and Guy’s transformed looks.

In the video, Broome appears to be sporting a wig, hinting at the passage of time as Guy’s hair and beard indicate a less refined lifestyle. And Jinny’s clothing hints at warmer climes removed from high society as she dons a more casual look than her corseted Season 1 ensembles. Additionally, their coastal setting hints at their adventure on new tides as the pair fled. We also anticipate the continuation of Nan’s storyline involving the identity of her biological mother as it was hinted in the finale that she was on the estate where she got married to Theo.

What Is the Production Status of The Buccaneers Season 2?

The Buccaneers is officially in production, according to this latest video tease, hinting at ongoing filming. The series shoots overseas in Scotland. Stay tuned for updates about the progress of production.

When Will The Buccaneers Season 2 Premiere?

No official premiere date or window for Season 2 of The Buccaneers has been announced at this time, but stay tuned for updates as filming continues.

The Buccaneers, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+