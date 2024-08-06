‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date & More Details

The case isn’t closed yet. Another season of Presumed Innocent is on the way at Apple TV+, and details about the second round of the legal drama are starting to come through.

Here’s what we know so far about Presumed Innocent Season 2.

Who will star in Presumed Innocent Season 2?

While a full cast list has not yet been announced for Presumed Innocent‘s second season, at least one star from Season 1 has declared he won’t be back: Peter Sarsgaard told IndieWire, “I’m not really that interested in sequels. I think I’ve only ever done one season of anything… I think I’m a one-season person.” Sarsgaard portrayed Tommy Molto, the prosecutor who went after Rusty Sabich in the murder trial at the center of Season 1.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrayed Rusty Sabich in Season 1, will return as executive producer alongside the show’s creator David E. Kelley, executive producer J.J. Abrams, and author and co-executive producer Scott Turow.

The main cast for Season 1 also included Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich, Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan, O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia, Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich, Nana Mensah as Detective Alana Rodriguez, Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich, and Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan.

What will happen in Presumed Innocent Season 2?

Presumed Innocent‘s first season was based on the book of the same name by Scott Turow, and there are two others in the author’s collection: Innocent and Presumed Guilty. The second story takes place 20 years after the events of the first, and Rusty has become an appellate court judge. His wife Barbara is found dead, and Tommy once again accuses Rusty of her murder. The third book, which is scheduled to release in 2025, will feature Rusty coming out of retirement to defend his new fiance’s son after he is accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Executive producer J.J. Abrams told Deadline, “We discussed the possibility of a second season during production, but then Apple brought it up to us in post. Nothing was ever shot to set up a second season. Our focus was telling the story of Carolyn’s murder and Rusty’s trial, and wrapping that up at the end of the first season… It’s too early to talk about what might happen in Season 2, but we’re very excited about the possibilities we are discussing.”

Where did Presumed Innocent Season 1 leave off?

The Season 1 finale concluded with Rusty Sabich being found not guilty in the murder of Carolyn Polhemus — and, soon after, her real killer was revealed to be his daughter, Jaden. Rusty told her to never speak of the incident again.

When will Presumed Innocent Season 2 premiere?

Apple TV+ has not yet set a release date for Season 2, but we will update this post when that information is available.