Bridgerton‘s fourth season may have quite a while to go before it premieres on Netflix, but the Shondaland hit based on Julia Quinn’s novels has already been renewed for a fifth season (as well as a sixth!).

While a premiere date, trailer, or other big details for Bridgerton Season 5 may be a ways off, there are some things we already know about where the story could head if it continues to track Quinn’s books. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 5 so far, and we will continue to update information as additional announcements are made. In the meantime, scroll down for a closer look at what we know already.

Who will be the leads of Bridgerton Season 5?

If Bridgerton carries on its fifth season chronologically from Quinn’s books, it could mean that Eloise (Claudia Jessie), the fifth-eldest Bridgerton sibling, could take center stage for her romance. As viewers will recall, Season 3 shook up the order of things by putting Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) in the leading roles, deviating from Quinn’s book order. But if the series should continue on in the proper order, Eloise should be next. Only time will tell for certain, though, as we await official word. If Season 5 deviates from the book order like Season 3 did, it’s possible that Francesca (Hannah Dodd) could step up to the plate as Season 5’s lead.

If Eloise does find herself as Season 5’s lead, though, Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) would be her match as he is in the books. Viewers met Sir Phillip Crane in Season 1 as the brother of Marina Thompson’s (Ruby Barker) late love and father of her children, Oliver and Amanda. He married Marina to protect her in society, but despite their arrangement, it seemed the duo’s relationship was primarily platonic when Phillip and Marina reappeared for a Season 2 episode.

Which book is Bridgerton Season 5 based on?

Again, should Bridgerton Season 5 follow the order previously determined by the books, Eloise’s story is told in Quinn’s novel To Sir Phillip, With Love. In the book, Sir Phillip and Eloise begin writing letters to one another after the death of Marina. Ultimately, he proposes to her through those letters, believing she’d be well-suited to care for his children, unaware that he’d quickly fall for her. Meanwhile, when Eloise arrives at Sir Phillip’s estate, he isn’t quite the man she anticipated. In the book, she’s driven to pursue Sir Phillip’s proposal in part because of the loneliness she feels after her best friend Penelope married her brother Colin.

Whether the show’s version of events would follow everything from Quinn’s book exactly would remain to be seen, but if you’re interested for a hint at what to expect, To Sir Phillip, With Love is the book to pick up.

When will Bridgerton Season 5 premiere?

Bridgerton Season 5 doesn’t have a premiere date, but if it were to follow the pattern of past releases, we could speculate that it would debut in 2028, as there’s been roughly a two-year wait between each chapter of the series. Stay tuned for any official updates, though, as we continue to await Season 4’s 2026 arrival.

Who will star in Bridgerton Season 5?

We’d hope to see several familiar faces return, but should Bridgerton Season 5 follow Eloise’s story, we’d expect Claudia Jessie and Chris Fulton to reprise their roles for their leading moment.

