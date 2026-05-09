The Testaments has released more than half of its first season on Hulu. But will there be a Season 2? Here’s what we know about the future of The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff. Warning: The Testaments spoilers ahead!

Is The Testaments renewed for Season 2?

As of the time of publication, The Testaments has not been renewed for Season 2 yet. It’s never been billed as a limited series, however, so it seems that the show’s creators (the same creators of The Handmaid’s Tale) are hoping to make more than one season.

What is The Testaments about?

Set about four years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale series finale, The Testaments is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world before their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

The series focuses on Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and students at the Gilead school for girls named after her, namely Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti), Pearl Girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday), and their friends. Agnes is Hannah, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke’s (O-T Fagbenle) daughter, who was kidnapped by Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale. Agnes has no memories of her life before Gilead, and certain unsettling events this season have made her question everything she knows about the society that raised her.

Episode 3 flashed back to Daisy’s life in Toronto before Gilead, revealing that her parents were murdered by Gilead, prompting her to meet June and join Mayday. Daisy is undercover in Gilead, and Garth (Brad Alexander) is her handler. Garth is the guardian Agnes is in love with, and she has no idea that the Gilead native is secretly working for the resistance.

Episode 6 revealed how Lydia became Aunt Lydia, the architect of the aunt social class. The backstory revealed that Lydia and Aunt Vidala (Mabel Li) knew each other as colleagues before Gilead and that Lydia had to prove her loyalty to the regime by killing Vidala, known then as Vivian. What neither of them knew was that there were no bullets in the gun. This created a chasm between the women that’s been festering every day as they work together at the Aunt Lydia School.

Here, find a deep dive into the Lydia-Vivian backstory and what it means for their characters in the present day.

When is The Testaments Season 1 finale?

There are 10 episodes total in the first season. The Testaments finale comes out on Wednesday, May 27, on Hulu.

Who is in The Testaments cast?

In addition to the actors above, The Testaments stars Amy Seimetz, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Charlie Carrick, and Nate Corddry.

The Testaments, Wednesdays, Hulu