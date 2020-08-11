Shows
Ted Lasso
Small-time football coach Ted Lasso is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.
October 28, 3:16 pm
'Ted Lasso' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+
October 16, 2:15 pm
'Ted Lasso' Co-Creator Hints that Coach Could Score a Season 3
October 2, 4:00 pm
Q&A
'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein Hints at Surprises in Store for Season 2
October 2, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Emily in Paris,' Return of 'Undercover Boss' and 'Warrior,' Apple's 'Tiny World' & 'Ted Lasso' Finale
September 25, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Revisiting the 'Fatal Vision' Crime, Streaming Thrills in 'Utopia' and 'Tehran,' Amber Ruffin Takes the Stage
September 17, 11:30 am
Exclusive
'Ted Lasso' Gets a Pep Talk About His 'Lady Problems' in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
September 11, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Get a 'Room 104' With Gary Cole!, 9/11 Remembrances, 'Ted Lasso' to Liverpool
September 4, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Up, Up and 'Away,' 'Mulan' (for a Price), 'The Boys' Are Back
August 20, 10:00 am
Exclusive
Ted Meets Rebecca's Ex-Husband in 'Ted Lasso' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
August 19, 4:00 pm
Opinion
Why the Newly-Renewed 'Ted Lasso' Is Your Next Feel-Good Watch
August 14, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Rebirth of 'Eco-Challenge,' a Trip to 'Boys State,' Jason Sudeikis Is 'Ted Lasso'
August 11, 12:00 pm
Preview
Jason Sudeikis Introduces the 'Charming & Hopeful' 'Ted Lasso' (VIDEO)