‘The Pitt’: Will There Be a Season 3?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Noah Wyle as Robby — 'The Pitt' Season 2 Premiere
Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt may not even be back for its second season yet — it premieres on Thursday, January 8, 2026 — but we can’t help but look to the future for HBO Max’s critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning medical drama starring Noah Wyle.

The series, which is told in real time with each season taking place over the course of a single shift, has won over audiences with its realistic depiction of an emergency room and its compelling characters. It scored an early renewal for Season 2, but will the same happen again? Below, we take a look at everything we know so far about The Pitt Season 3, including a premiere date, the cast, and more.

Is The Pitt renewed for Season 3?

Not yet, but Season 2 has yet to premiere. We do have a good feeling about its future given its Season 1 success, which includes five Emmy wins (Outstanding Drama Series, Noah Wyle for Outstanding Lead Actor, Katherine LaNasa for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Shawn Hatosy for Outstanding Guest Actor, and Outstanding Casting).

The series was renewed for Season 2 right after Episode 7 began streaming, to give a sense of a potential timeline for news about a Season 3.

When will The Pitt Season 3 premiere?

We won’t know that until we know when it’s picked up for a third season and when filming begins. But it is likely that it could follow the annual release schedule and once again premiere in January (2027) like the first two seasons (2025 and 2026).

6 'ER' Stars Who Should Appear on 'The Pitt' Next — And Our Pitched Storylines
Related

6 'ER' Stars Who Should Appear on 'The Pitt' Next — And Our Pitched Storylines

Who’s in The Pitt cast?

Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch) leads the stellar cast, which, for Season 2, consists of Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi). Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Abbot), Ken Kirby (Dr. Shen), and Ayesha Harris (Dr. Ellis) continue to recur.

We’d have to wait and see if everyone would return in a Season 3. For example, Tracy Ifeachor starred in the first season but did not return for the second.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt is described by HBO Max as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.” Each episode of the 15-episode seasons covers one hour of Robby’s shift in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Which day could The Pitt Season 3’s shift cover?

Season 2’s shift takes place over Fourth of July weekend, 10 months after Season 1’s. Should there be a third season of The Pitt, we’d expect a months-long time jump again, rather than pick up with the very next shift.

The Pitt key art
Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle

Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif

Taylor Dearden

Taylor Dearden

Isa Briones

Isa Briones

Gerran Howell

Gerran Howell

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez

Brandon Mendez Homer

Patrick Ball

Patrick Ball

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh

Amielynn Abellera

Kristin Villanueva

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2025–

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Pitt ›

The Pitt

Fiona Dourif

Gerran Howell

Isa Briones

Katherine LaNasa

Noah Wyle

Patrick Ball

Sepideh Moafi

Shabana Azeez

Shawn Hatosy

Supriya Ganesh

Taylor Dearden




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mickey Lee, Houseguest on Season 27 of 'Big Brother'
1
‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Dies at 35
Kate Gosselin
2
Kate Gosselin Announces Devastating Family Loss & Social Media Break
Bill Maher
3
Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
4
Donald Trump Gets Lowest Kennedy Center Honors Ratings Ever: Report
Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney — 'Mistletoe Murders' Season 2 Episode 6
5
Has ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Been Renewed for Season 3? Where It Left Off