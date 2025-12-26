The Pitt may not even be back for its second season yet — it premieres on Thursday, January 8, 2026 — but we can’t help but look to the future for HBO Max’s critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning medical drama starring Noah Wyle.

The series, which is told in real time with each season taking place over the course of a single shift, has won over audiences with its realistic depiction of an emergency room and its compelling characters. It scored an early renewal for Season 2, but will the same happen again? Below, we take a look at everything we know so far about The Pitt Season 3, including a premiere date, the cast, and more.

Is The Pitt renewed for Season 3?

Not yet, but Season 2 has yet to premiere. We do have a good feeling about its future given its Season 1 success, which includes five Emmy wins (Outstanding Drama Series, Noah Wyle for Outstanding Lead Actor, Katherine LaNasa for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Shawn Hatosy for Outstanding Guest Actor, and Outstanding Casting).

The series was renewed for Season 2 right after Episode 7 began streaming, to give a sense of a potential timeline for news about a Season 3.

When will The Pitt Season 3 premiere?

We won’t know that until we know when it’s picked up for a third season and when filming begins. But it is likely that it could follow the annual release schedule and once again premiere in January (2027) like the first two seasons (2025 and 2026).

Who’s in The Pitt cast?

Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch) leads the stellar cast, which, for Season 2, consists of Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi). Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Abbot), Ken Kirby (Dr. Shen), and Ayesha Harris (Dr. Ellis) continue to recur.

We’d have to wait and see if everyone would return in a Season 3. For example, Tracy Ifeachor starred in the first season but did not return for the second.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt is described by HBO Max as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.” Each episode of the 15-episode seasons covers one hour of Robby’s shift in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Which day could The Pitt Season 3’s shift cover?

Season 2’s shift takes place over Fourth of July weekend, 10 months after Season 1’s. Should there be a third season of The Pitt, we’d expect a months-long time jump again, rather than pick up with the very next shift.