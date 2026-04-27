‘Hazbin Hotel’ Renewed for Fifth & Final Season

The end is nigh for adult-animated musical comedy series Hazbin Hotel. Prime Video has renewed the series for its fifth and final outing, as revealed at the show’s panel via video.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel grew out of her breakout 2019 animated pilot on YouTube, which amassed more than 120 million views and sparked a passionate global following. The series combines sharp adult humor with infectious musical numbers to build a world that feels entirely its own.

“I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” said creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

When will Hazbin Hotel Season 5 premiere?

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 premiered on October 29, 2025, on Prime Video. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026 or 2027.

While Hazbin Hotel has been officially renewed through Season 5, specific premiere dates have not been announced for the upcoming seasons. Based on production timelines for Seasons 3 and 4 being developed together, Season 4 is estimated to arrive around early to mid-2028. Season 5 is expected around 2029 or 2030.

What is Hazbin Hotel about?

According to the official description, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggi, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the ‘Radio Demon’ reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

Who is behind Hazbin Hotel?

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron serves as executive producer. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment.

Hazbin Hotel, Season 1 – 2, Steaming now, Prime Video