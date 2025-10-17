The case came to a satisfying end in The Rainmaker‘s finale on Friday (October 17) night. But is there more to come from this book-to-screen world?

The first season of the new USA Network series followed Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), a brand-new lawyer, as he took on the case of the century against a major healthcare corporation on behalf of his client, a grieving mother who was convinced her son’s death was the hospital’s fault. In the process, he had to go toe-to-toe with his own ex-girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman), and the man who’d fired him on his first day, Leo Drummond (John Slattery), on behalf of the ragtag team assembled by Bruiser (Lana Parrilla). All the while, they dealt with a serial killer on the loose, a neighbor’s abusive husband, and nonstop twists in the courtroom proceedings.

So, will the show return for Season 2? And what might a second season of the series entail? TV Insider talked to the cast and creatives to get the scoop.

Will The Rainmaker Season 2 happen?

At this time, USA Network has not announced a second season order for The Rainmaker. However, the ratings were very strong at the start of the series, with 16 million viewers, and it became the most-watched new series for the network in years throughout its run. In other words, the answer, at this time, is a definite maybe.

What will happen in The Rainmaker Season 2?

Creator Michael Seitzman told TV Insider that while he was pondering a second season, he hadn’t quite landed on whether it would involve bringing back the first season’s slate of characters or not.

“I don’t know. I have a lot of ideas for Season 2, but none of them have really calcified yet in my mind, and some of them include those characters, and some of them don’t. There’s a part of me that wonders if we just completely wipe the slate clean in Season 2, and the characters who are not in trouble come back, and the other characters who were in trouble, we treat that as backstory. There’s another part of me that wonders how I could bring them back, but it’s a tricky thing. I have to think about it some more,” he said. “But I really love these characters, so, it’s very hard to say goodbye to them. I also really love the actors who played the characters. It was a very special experience for all of us. We all went to Dublin together. Everybody got very close. We worked really closely together, and we felt very proud of what we created together by the end. So, saying goodbye to the actors is as hard as, I think, the characters.”

Who will star in The Rainmaker Season 2?

A cast list for a second season hasn’t been announced, and, as noted above, even Seitzman hasn’t decided a creative direction for it. However, Milo Callaghan is ready to jump on board if it happens.

“I’m here for seven seasons, so let’s go,” he said. “We’re always having conversations… I hope so. I hope we get the gang back together, and I hope we meet another adversary on the road, and I’m excited.”

He’s not the only Season 1 star who’d like to return to their roles, either. P.J. Byrne revealed that his hope for a second season would see Bruiser’s firm take on even bigger nemeses: “Honest to God, I want to see, now that we’ve sort of got a little jingle in our pocket, if you will, and we’ve finally got the seal of good housekeeping that the world can see we are truly a super duper law firm, let’s go fight bigger, badder humans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lana Parrilla said she would like to explore more of Bruiser’s personal life in Season 2 and she’d want to “dive into her relationship with men a little bit more, what’s going on there?”

Be sure to bookmark this page for continued updates if and when we learn more about what’s to come with The Rainmaker Season 2.

The Rainmaker, USA Network & Peacock