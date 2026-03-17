‘Paradise’ Renewed for Season 3: Everything We Know About the Show’s Next Chapter

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' Season 2
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Paradise has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu ahead of the show’s forthcoming Season 2 finale, offering fans some peace of mind that the story will continue for Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) and company.

The renewal doesn’t come as a major surprise, as series creator Dan Fogelman and star Brown had previously teased a three-season plan for the story. Thankfully, Hulu is making way for the full arc they’d intended. While Season 2 is still ongoing, there are some things we know about Paradise Season 3 already.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any major reveals surrounding Paradise Season 3 in the months ahead.

When will Paradise Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date for Paradise Season 3 has been announced, but considering Season 1 debuted in late January 2025 and Season 2 kicked off in late February 2026, we’ll keep our hopes up that Season 3 could arrive around a similar time in 2027. Stay tuned for any official announcements, though, as production details remain unknown.

What has been said about Paradise Season 3?

Julianne Nicholson in 'Paradise' Season 2

Disney / Ser Baffo

When TV Insider caught up with Brown during Season 1’s run, he shared, “I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons.. He’s like, ‘I’ve got three seasons in my head,’ and one thing I’ve learned is when Dan says, ‘I’ve got three seasons,’ he means, ‘I’ve got three seasons.'”

For fans of Dan Fogelman’s previous series, This Is Us, a similar plan was devised as Fogelman envisioned the Pearson family’s story as a six-season journey. Ultimately, the show ran for six seasons. Whether Season 3 of Paradise will be the show’s last remains to be seen, as Hulu hasn’t designated it the final chapter yet.

Who will star in Paradise Season 3?

Paradise‘s current second season stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers serving as recurring guest stars. It’s unclear yet who will feature in Season 3, but we’d be willing to bet Brown will continue on to lead Season 3, and despite the show’s penchant for killing off characters, the door is open for any and all of the stars mentioned above, as Fogelman often incorporates characters, living or dead, into the story.

'Paradise': Ryan Michelle Bathé Breaks Down Her Onscreen Dynamic With Jane
Related

'Paradise': Ryan Michelle Bathé Breaks Down Her Onscreen Dynamic With Jane

What will Paradise Season 3 be about?

Stay tuned to see what Paradise Season 3 will be about as we await Season 2’s finale. For fans less acquainted with the drama, Paradise follows Xavier Collins (Brown), a man who finds refuge in an underground bunker with his children when an apocalyptic weather event unfolds. When he discovers there are survivors above ground following a twisted murder mystery involving the president (James Marsden), he sets out to search for his wife, Teri (Okuma). Where the story will take viewers next remains to be seen. Keep an eye out for what happens next as Season 2 races towards its conclusion.

Who makes Paradise Season 3?

Paradise is created for television by Dan Fogelman, who executive produces the show with Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. The series is a 20th Television production.

Stay tuned for more details on Paradise, and let us know what you hope to see in Season 3 in the comments section.

Paradise, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu

Paradise (2025) key art
Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown

James Marsden

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Krys Marshall

Krys Marshall

Charlie Evans

Charlie Evans

Rafael Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera

Richard Robichaux

Richard Robichaux

Darin Toonder

Darin Toonder

Eddie Diaz

Jon Beavers

Jon Beavers

Laith Wallschleger

Laith Wallschleger

Cassidy Freeman

Cassidy Freeman

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence

Michelle Meredith

Michelle Meredith

Michael Hogan

Angela Lin

Jonathan Tanigaki

Jonathan Tanigaki

Kate Godfrey

Kate Godfrey

Miguel Najera

Patrick Cavanaugh

Ian Merrigan

Aliyah Mastin

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs

Percy Daggs

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney

Danielle Hoetmer

Christopher Sanders

David Aaron Baker

Karina Noelle Castillo

Joe Holt

Chet Grissom

Liz Benoit

Alexandra Fatovich

Mike Ostroski

Matt Kaminsky

Walter Belenky

Alvin Cowan

Betsy Zajko

Annie Karstens

Paul Syre

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Michael Petrone

Katharine Lee McEwan

Christine Heneise

Reasha Honaker

Brigid Marshall

Esther Pidal

Ali Hanson

Beau McConnell

Andrew Miller

Maria Arroyo

Kayla Njeri

Arlo Sarinas

John Beavers

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

ABC

Series

2025–

TVMA

Drama

Thriller

Action

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Paradise (2025) ›

Paradise (2025)

Aliyah Mastin

Charlie Evans

Dan Fogelman

Enuka Okuma

James Marsden

Jon Beavers

Julianne Nicholson

Kris Marshall

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Percy Daggs IV

Sarah Shahi

Shailene Woodley

Sterling K. Brown

Thomas Doherty




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 14
1
Missy Peregrym Says Maggie Will ‘Never Be the Same’ After Shocking ‘FBI’
Sean Penn attends the
2
Why Did 2026 Oscars Winner Sean Penn Skip the Show?
Nathan Fillion as Nolan, Lisseth Chavez as Celina — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 11
3
Nolan Gets Warning About Bailey in ‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek
Makiyah, Hannah Harper, Braden Rumfelt
4
‘American Idol’s Hawaii Performances Begin With Hannah Harper & More
Janice Pennington, Holly Hallstrom, Dian Parkinson, and Bob Barker for The Price is Right in 1972
5
‘The Price Is Right’ Model Speaks Out on Bob Barker’s Dark Side