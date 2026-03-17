Paradise has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu ahead of the show’s forthcoming Season 2 finale, offering fans some peace of mind that the story will continue for Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) and company.

The renewal doesn’t come as a major surprise, as series creator Dan Fogelman and star Brown had previously teased a three-season plan for the story. Thankfully, Hulu is making way for the full arc they’d intended. While Season 2 is still ongoing, there are some things we know about Paradise Season 3 already.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any major reveals surrounding Paradise Season 3 in the months ahead.

When will Paradise Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date for Paradise Season 3 has been announced, but considering Season 1 debuted in late January 2025 and Season 2 kicked off in late February 2026, we’ll keep our hopes up that Season 3 could arrive around a similar time in 2027. Stay tuned for any official announcements, though, as production details remain unknown.

What has been said about Paradise Season 3?

When TV Insider caught up with Brown during Season 1’s run, he shared, “I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons.. He’s like, ‘I’ve got three seasons in my head,’ and one thing I’ve learned is when Dan says, ‘I’ve got three seasons,’ he means, ‘I’ve got three seasons.'”

For fans of Dan Fogelman’s previous series, This Is Us, a similar plan was devised as Fogelman envisioned the Pearson family’s story as a six-season journey. Ultimately, the show ran for six seasons. Whether Season 3 of Paradise will be the show’s last remains to be seen, as Hulu hasn’t designated it the final chapter yet.

Who will star in Paradise Season 3?

Paradise‘s current second season stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers serving as recurring guest stars. It’s unclear yet who will feature in Season 3, but we’d be willing to bet Brown will continue on to lead Season 3, and despite the show’s penchant for killing off characters, the door is open for any and all of the stars mentioned above, as Fogelman often incorporates characters, living or dead, into the story.

What will Paradise Season 3 be about?

Stay tuned to see what Paradise Season 3 will be about as we await Season 2’s finale. For fans less acquainted with the drama, Paradise follows Xavier Collins (Brown), a man who finds refuge in an underground bunker with his children when an apocalyptic weather event unfolds. When he discovers there are survivors above ground following a twisted murder mystery involving the president (James Marsden), he sets out to search for his wife, Teri (Okuma). Where the story will take viewers next remains to be seen. Keep an eye out for what happens next as Season 2 races towards its conclusion.

Who makes Paradise Season 3?

Paradise is created for television by Dan Fogelman, who executive produces the show with Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. The series is a 20th Television production.

Stay tuned for more details on Paradise, and let us know what you hope to see in Season 3 in the comments section.

Paradise, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu