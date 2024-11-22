‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2: Are Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Returning? What We Know

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 finale.]

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger that left the fate of its titular couple hanging in the balance. The Season 2 renewal, which came months after Season 1 debuted in full on Prime Video, confirmed that the cliffhanger will be addressed in some form. But the renewal announcement notably didn’t confirm if stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine would be back in the second season. In the time since, there has been a report that the original Smiths would not return and that Season 2 would shift focus onto a new pair of spies, with Billie Eilish rumored to be in consideration to star. This is so far unconfirmed by Prime Video, but here’s everything we know about this Emmy-nominated action-drama’s future.

Are Donald Glover and Maya Erskine coming back for Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2?

Casting information was not included in the Season 2 renewal announcement on May 14. Glover is a co-creator of the series with Francesca Sloane, with whom he worked on Atlanta. So the Community alum will likely return to his role behind the scenes at the very least (he and Sloane are both also executive producers). But it’s not known at this time if Glover and Erskine will play John and Jane again.

Those details are undoubtedly being kept under wraps to protect the Season 2 plot, which will have to reveal what happened after the couple’s violent encounter with Parker Posey‘s Jane Smith in the finale’s final moments. The last time we saw the central Smiths, John was bleeding out from a gunshot wound and Jane was trapped in a safe room with him, with Posey’s character armed and waiting just outside the door. They decided to open it and fight back, and the finale’s credits scene ended on an exterior shot of their New York City house where two gunshots could be heard going off inside. Who fired the shots remains a mystery.

Deadline reported in October that Amazon MGM Studios was looking for actors in their 20s to play the next John and Jane in Season 2. These new Smiths would reportedly lead the series and would require a one-year deal with the show. Eilish was rumored to be a name the studio was considering for Jane, Deadline reports. But again, nothing about this report has been confirmed by the studio.

Glover and Erskine, as well as Sloane and other Amazon reps, have avoided revealing anything about a potential return from the Season 1 stars, who both received Emmy nominations for their performances. Sloane told Deadline after the Season 1 finale, “If we tell you too much, you’ll know early if they survived.” When asked if the series would become an anthology with new stars each season, Sloane replied with a succinct “maybe.”

Having new Smiths does not necessarily mean that Glover and Erskine can’t return, however. The characters can still have survived the Season 1 finale while new Smiths take center stage in Season 2. Every spy in this fictional espionage organization is called John and Jane Smith. And in fact, one of the best parts of this televised reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name is that more Smiths are introduced. Viewers get to learn more about how this spy agency is structured, and the stakes are raised with the inclusion of different levels of danger the Smiths can take on through this job. There are low, high, and super high-risk Smiths in the company. The Season 2 finale revealed that being a super high-risk Smith means that your targets are other Smiths. Assassins tasked with killing assassins? That is risky.

The wide world of Smiths would allow room for Glover and Erskine to reprise their roles in Season 2 without necessarily being the leads if their characters are alive.

When the series was announced, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, said that they’re looking forward to creating “new adventures” in this series.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” Salke said in May. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Has Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 started filming?

As of the time of the publication, it is unknown whether the series has started production on Season 2. That means there are no premiere dates, trailers, or photos to be shared just yet, but stay tuned as we continue to report the latest updates.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Season 2, TBA, Prime Video