The Witcher
the witcher

The Witcher

TV-MA
8.2 netflix logo
Drama
Action
Adventure
Fantasy

Geralt struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Airs on Netflix

Where to stream by season:

1

Recaps

Yennefer Much More
Season 1 • Episode: 8
 The Witcher Ep 7 Ciri Before a Fall
Season 1 • Episode: 7
 The Witcher Geralt Rare Species
Season 1 • Episode: 6
 The Witcher Yennefer Bottled Appetites
Season 1 • Episode: 5
 The Witcher Yennefer Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials
Season 1 • Episode: 4
 The Witcher Yennefer Betrayer Moon
Season 1 • Episode: 3

News

Henry Cavill The Witcher Season 2 Geralt

'The Witcher' Season 2: See Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in New Armor (PHOTOS)

 The Witcher

What We Already Know About 'The Witcher' Season 2

 Medieval Shows Game of Throne Witcher Cursed

'Cursed,' 'The Witcher' & 6 More Medieval Shows to Watch

 The Witcher Prequel Announced Blood Origin

'The Witcher' Prequel Series 'Blood Origin' Heads to Netflix

 The Witcher Season 2 Production Resuming Netflix

'The Witcher' Season 2 to Resume Filming in August

 The Witcher Henry Cavill Geralt of Rivia

'The Witcher' Season 2 Begins Production — Meet the New Cast Additions

Video

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_05588
Preview

Henry Cavill & 'The Witcher' Cast on Bringing the Books to Life on Netflix (VIDEO)

 Netflix_TheWitcher_IG-GRID_Phase001_1080X1080_PRE_06
Comic-Con

'The Witcher': Dark Magic is Afoot in the First Trailer for the Netflix Fantasy (VIDEO)