The Morning Show has been renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV+, just ahead of the show’s Season 4 return on September 17, 2025.

The renewal marks a serious milestone for the streamer platform’s flagship series, which launched when Apple TV+ debuted in fall 2019. While we get ready to dive into Season 4, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details about Season 5 so far, below. Stay tuned for more in the months ahead as the next chapter takes shape.

Has The Morning Show been renewed for Season 5?

Yes, The Morning Show, as mentioned above, has been renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV+. This makes the series one of the streamer’s longest-running original titles.

When will The Morning Show Season 5 premiere?

No premiere date has been set for The Morning Show Season 5, but we wouldn’t anticipate the show’s return for a little while as Season 4 is just launching. Stay tuned for any big updates here.

Who will star in The Morning Show Season 5?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are both set to return as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively. Additional returning cast haven’t been announced at this time, but we’d anticipate seeing fan-favorites like Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and more back for the latest run. But keep an eye out for any news.

Who is making The Morning Show Season 5?

Witherspoon and Aniston will executive produce The Morning Show Season 5 alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

What has been said about The Morning Show Season 5’s renewal?

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte, and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

“It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in The Morning Show, and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine,” said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO of MediaRes. “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Stay tuned for more updates, and let us know what you’d like to see from The Morning Show Season 5 in the comments section below.

The Morning Show, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Apple TV+