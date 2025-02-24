Dark Winds has officially been renewed for Season 4 at AMC and AMC+ as the fan-favorite noir drama gears up to continue the story of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon).

The renewal announcement comes ahead of Season 3’s debut on Sunday, March 9, but already there are several must-know details about the upcoming chapter beyond it. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Dark Winds Season 4, including when it’s likely to debut on AMC and AMC+ as well as which stars and creatives will be back. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned as we await additional details in the months ahead.

When will Dark Winds Season 4 premiere?

According to AMC Networks, Dark Winds Season 4 is anticipated to begin airing in 2026 with eight all-new hour-long episodes, following suit with Season 3’s upped episode count over Seasons 1 and 2’s respective six-episode runs.

When will Dark Winds Season 4 film?

Season 4 is expected to begin filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico in March 2025 with star McClarnon set to make his directorial debut in the upcoming chapter. “I’m looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I’m excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me,” said executive producer and star Zahn McClarnon. “I’d like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to Dark Winds. And of course, I’m most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love.”

Who will star in Dark Winds Season 4?

Alongside McClarnon, Dark Winds features Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison among others. Season 3’s ensemble also includes A Martinez, Jeri Ryan, Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, and Christopher Heyerdahl. It’s unclear if all of these stars will be back for Season 4, but stay tuned for updates.

What is Dark Winds Season 4 about?

The logline or story of Season 4 has yet to be revealed, but we’d expect the ’70-set series will continue to follow Leaphorn as he solves mysteries as part of the Navajo Tribal Police.

Who will make Dark Winds Season 4?

As mentioned, above, McClarnon, who is set to direct, will also continue his role as executive producer behind the scenes with showrunner John Wirth, creator Graham Roland, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

Dark Winds, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 2025, 9 p.m. ET/PT, AMC & AMC+