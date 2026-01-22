‘Matlock’ Renewed for Season 3: When Does It Premiere?

Matlock Season 3 is official. The Kathy Bates drama was one of 10 shows renewed by CBS on January 22. Other renewals include Tracker, Elsbeth, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and more.

Returning for CBS’s 2026-2027 season are Tracker (Season 4), #1 comedy George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3), Matlock (Season 3), Elsbeth (Season 4), Fire Country (Season 5), NCIS (Season 24), NCIS: Origins (Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (Season 4), Survivor (Season 51), and The Amazing Race (Season 39).

These series join the previously announced renewals for Boston Blue (Season 2), Sheriff Country (Season 2), FBI (Season 9), and Ghosts (Season 6).

Matlock is Thursday night’s No. 1 entertainment program, according to CBS. Matlock Season 2 returns on Thursday, February 26, at 9/8c. Season 2 Episode 7, which aired on December 4, was David Del Rio’s last episode. He was fired from the series in October 2025 after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Here’s everything we know about Matlock‘s future.

Is Matlock renewed for Season 3?

Yes, Matlock will come back for Season 3, CBS announced on January 22.

When does Matlock Season 3 come out?

Matlock Season 3 will premiere in the 2026-2027 broadcast season on CBS, presumably in the fall like Seasons 1 and 2. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Who’s in the Matlock Season 3 cast?

An official cast list has not been announced, but expect series leads Bates and Skye P. Marshall to return. Matlock also stars Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Sam Anderson, Aaron D. Harris, and Beau Bridges, with recurring guest stars Justina Machado and Niko Nicotera. Ritter’s wife, Melanie Lynskey, also made a surprise appearance earlier in Season 2 and could return.

Previously on Matlock, Julian (Ritter) discovered Matty (Bates) and Olympia’s (Marshall) big secret about the Wellbrexa study after he spent the entire midseason finale secretly investigating what they were hiding.

Series creator Jennie Snyder Urman said that the Wellbrexa storyline will conclude by the end of Season 2.

Matlock, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, CBS