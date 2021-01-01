TV Calendar

New Releases & Returning Shows

Thursday, September 16
New Reality Series

Backyard Blowout

Siblings of all ages take the reins and work hard to give their parents a dream backyard.

New Series

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

A young Harvard symbologist must solve a series of puzzles to thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Season 3 Premiere

Double Shot at Love

Contestants get the chance to win Pauly D’s heart and Vinny’s heart.

Season 2 Premiere

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

Tarek mentors first-time flippers, helping them avoid costly errors during renovation.

Season 5 Premiere

Floribama Shore

Young adults spend the summer in Panama City Beach.

New Series

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

In a reimagining of the classic animated series, Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull.

Season 3 Premiere

Tacoma FD

Chief Terry McConky and Capt. Eddie Penisi helm a firehouse crew in Tacoma, Wash.

New Series

The Harper House

A head-of-household struggles to regain a higher status for herself after losing her job.

New Series

The Premise

Host B.J. Novak works through timeless moral questions in unprecedented times and explores pressing topics like gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, and social media.

Season 3 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek

Eight-year-old Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek, search for the lost items of wee Gee City.

New Reality Series

Tiny Food Fight

Darnell Ferguson and comedian Mamrie Hart host the world’s biggest tiny food competition.

Friday, September 17
New Series

Chicago Party Aunt

Diane is always the life of the party as she helps neighbors and stays true to her mantras.

Movie Premiere

Cry Macho

A former rodeo star develops a bond with his ex-boss’s son while traveling from Mexico to Texas.

Season 16 Premiere

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Women try out to make the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team.

New Series

Do, Re & Mi

The musical adventures of three best birdie buddies.

Movie Premiere

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

A 16-year-old overcomes discrimination and bullying to follow his dream of becoming a drag queen.

Season 3 Premiere

Sex Education

Inexperienced Otis and rebellious Maeve set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

New Series

Squid Game

Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

New Series

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey

Rooted in truth, coated in comedy and unapologetically Black, Charlamagne Tha God takes on social issues and topics permeating politics and culture in this late-night talk variety show.

Season 2 Premiere

The Morning Show

An inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up.

Season 2 Premiere

The Proof Is Out There

Host Tony Harris investigates alleged videos, photos and audio recordings of mysterious phenomenon.

New Miniseries

Uprising

Filmmakers Steve McQueen and James Rogan explore three key events in 1981 and how they affected race relations in Britain.

Saturday, September 18
Season 35 Premiere

48 Hours

Investigative reports on crime and justice cases.

New Reality Series

Extreme Salvage Squad

A group of marine rescue experts protect the Queensland coastline.

Movie Premiere

Imperfect High

Suffering from anxiety disorder, Hanna worries about fitting in at high school after moving to a new town. She soon finds herself in grave danger when she befriends two students — a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a wealthy kid.

New Reality Series

Outgrown

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson renovate homes for growing families who need more space.

Movie Premiere

Raise a Glass to Love

Aspiring master sommelier Jenna is intrigued by the methods of the Argentinian winemaker Marcelo.

Sunday, September 19
Season 13 Premiere

Alaskan Bush People

A look at the Brown family, whose life in harsh conditions is one of extreme isolation.

Awards Show

Emmys

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate and honor television’s best, broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles.

New Docuseries

Fiasco

An anthology series based upon the podcast, the first season focuses on the Iran-Contra affair.

Movie Premiere

Finding Love in Mountain View

An architect develops a budding romance while taking care of her late cousin’s two children.

Season 11 Premiere

Halloween Wars

Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers and pumpkin carvers compete.

Documentary Premiere

Muhammad Ali

The life and career of three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

New Series

Teenage Euthanasia

A former runaway teen mom is accidentally resurrected in her family’s funeral home.

Season 7 Premiere

The Circus

The Trump era of presidential politics, including key characters and events.

Monday, September 20
Season 5 Premiere

9-1-1

The lives and careers of emergency response providers who put their lives at risk to save others.

Season 3 Premiere

Bob Hearts Abishola

A businessman falls for his cardiac nurse while recovering from a heart attack.

Season 30 Premiere

Dancing With the Stars

Professional dancers pair with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing.

Season 19 Premiere

NCIS

Special agents investigate crimes related to the Navy and Marine Corps.

New Series

NCIS: Hawai’i

Jane Tennant and her team of specialists balance investigate high-stakes crimes.

New Series

Ordinary Joe

One man lives out three parallel life stories that diverge from a pivotal choice one night.

New Series

The Big Leap

Some down-on-their-luck characters take part in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show.

Season 4 Premiere

The Neighborhood

A man realizes the key to fitting in with his new community is befriending his opinionated neighbor.

Season 21 Premiere

The Voice

Four icons compete to find and transform America’s inspiring voices into music’s next phenomenon.

Special

Time100

An inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2021 Time magazine list of the world’s most influential people; featuring special performances and surprises.

Tuesday, September 21
Season 4 Premiere

FBI

Agents use all of their talents, intellect and expertise to keep New York and the country safe.

New Series

FBI: International

The FBI’s International Fly Team tracks and neutralizes threats against American citizens.

Season 3 Premiere

FBI: Most Wanted

The Fugitive Task Force relentlessly tracks notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Season 2 Premiere

Love on the Spectrum

Seven young adults on the autism spectrum dip their feet into the dating pool.

Season 4 Premiere

New Amsterdam

A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

New Reality Series

Our Kind of People

A single mother sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her hair care line.

Season 5 Premiere

The Resident

An arrogant doctor opens an idealistic first year resident’s eyes to the realities of hospital life.

Wednesday, September 22
Season 4 Premiere

A Million Little Things

An unexpected death inspires some friends to take control of their lives.

New Reality Series

Alter Ego

A singing competition where contestants perform like never before — as their dream avatar.

Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Fire

The firefighters, rescue squad members and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 face danger every day.

Season 7 Premiere

Chicago Med

Chicago’s top medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships.

Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D.

Crime drama spin-off about a team of detectives led by a cop, ruthless in his pursuit of justice.

Season 4 Premiere

Dear White People

Diverse students navigate a Ivy League college where racial tensions tend to be swept under the rug.

Season 2 Premiere

Home Economics

A look at the heartwarming, but sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings.

Season 7 Premiere

Jay Leno’s Garage

Jay Leno covers all things automotive including restoration projects and the car collectors’ market.

New Docuseries

Last Chance Transplant

Six deeply personal and emotional stories about organ donation.

New Docuseries

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Accused serial rapist Billy Milligan blames his crimes on his multiple personalities.

New Series

Star Wars: Visions

Seven Japanese animation studios bring their unique perspectives to the “Star Wars” universe.

Season 41 Premiere

Survivor

Castaways attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for a prize of $1 million.

Season 4 Premiere

The Conners

After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family must face daily struggles like never before.

Season 9 Premiere

The Goldbergs

In the 1980s, a child uses a video camera to document his crazy family’s life.

Season 6 Premiere

The Masked Singer

Celebrities compete against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume.

New Series

The Wonder Years

The coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old Black boy in Montgomery, Ala., in the late 1960s.

Thursday, September 23
Season 2 Premiere

Code 404

A British detective gunned down on the job is resurrected by way of artificial intelligence.

Season 3 Premiere

Creepshow

An anthology horror series based on the 1982 movie features vignettes that explore terror.

Season 3 Premiere

Doom Patrol

A team of traumatised and downtrodden superheroes work together to investigate weird phenomena.

Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Detective Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to take on the city’s most powerful crime syndicates.

Season 23 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Capt. Benson and her NYPD squad fight for justice in cases ripped straight from the headlines.

New Series

The Croods: Family Tree

Two very different families join forces to create a new farm community.

Friday, September 24
Documentary Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light

Explores one of the largest child sexual abuse cases in the country where a beloved community pediatrician abused several generations of children and showcases the aftermath for the survivors.

Movie Premiere

Birds of Paradise

Two dancers at a ballet academy in Paris compete for a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.

Season 2 Premiere

Blood & Water

A girl tries to find out if a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.

New Docuseries

Curse of the Chippendales

Chippendales — the one word evokes images of male beauty, female empowerment, and a cultural juggernaut that swept the globe during the 1980s and 1990s, interviews from the former dancers and the original business leads of Chippendales.

Season 30 Premiere

Dateline NBC

Compelling, real-life mysteries and investigations featuring those most affected and involved.

Movie Premiere

Dying to Marry Him

A psychotic wedding planner hatches a deadly scheme to marry her first love and childhood best friend.

New Series

Foundation

Dr. Hari Seldon and his loyal followers attempt to preserve their culture as the galaxy collapses.

Season 12 Premiere

Gold Rush

Oregonians stake everything on mining and head north to Alaska to dig for gold.

Season 4 Premiere

Goliath

A disgraced lawyer reluctantly pursues a wrongful death lawsuit that could lead to redemption.

New Series

Midnight Mass

The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.

Movie Premiere

The Guilty

A police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller.

Movie Premiere

The Starling

A woman adjusting to life after loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden.

Sunday, September 26
New Series

BMF

Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory create a drug and money laundering empire.

Season 12 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers

A third-generation restaurateur runs a burger joint with his wife and their three kids.

Season 2 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Celebrity contestants solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million.

Season 20 Premiere

Family Guy

The adventures of an eccentric family living in New England.

New Miniseries

Nuclear Family

Director Ry Russo-Young shares how her parents pioneered gay parenthood in the ’80s.

Season 2 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep

Teams compete in games involving supermarket product literacy.

Season 2 Premiere

The Great North

Following the adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef tries to keep his kids close.

Documentary Premiere

The Lost Sons

A baby is kidnapped from a hospital, months later, a toddler is abandoned. Could he be the same baby?

Season 4 Premiere

The Rookie

A middle-aged small-town man decides to pursue his dream of becoming an LAPD officer.

Season 33 Premiere

The Simpsons

Homer and Marge Simpson raise Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie in Springfield.

Awards Show

Tony Awards

Celebrating Broadway’s highly anticipated return to live theater.

Monday, September 27
Season 22 Premiere

Midsomer Murders

British mysteries of blackmail, betrayal and murder in Midsomer county.

Season 5 Premiere

The Good Doctor

A young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome joins a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit.

Tuesday, September 28
New Series

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés

Traversing the history of Hollywood cliches with prominent members of the entertainment industry.

New Series

La Brea

A massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, separating a family between two worlds.

Season 9 Premiere

Vanderpump Rules

Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump oversees a group of staff members who lead drama-filled lives.

Wednesday, September 29
New Reality Series

Rhodes to the Top

Cody and Brandi Rhodes navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.

Thursday, September 30
Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky

Private detectives Cassie and Cody, along with Cody’s estranged wife, search for kidnapped sisters.

Season 5 Premiere

Cake

A short-form comedy showcase featuring live action and animation.

Season 18 Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy

Doctors in Seattle try to balance life and work.

Season 5 Premiere

Station 19

The personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters at the Seattle Fire Department.

New Series

Ten-Year-Old Tom

A youngster puts up with the bad influences in his life from parents, teachers, and other grown ups.

New Series

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart takes a deep dive into important topics in the United States.

New Docuseries

The Way Down

The rise and fall of “Weigh Down Workshop,” Gwen Shamblin Lara’s religious weight-loss regimen.

New Reality Series

Unidentified With Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato seeks definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life.

Friday, October 1
Movie Premiere

Bingo Hell

A strong and stubborn group of elderly friends refuses to give up its bingo hall.

Movie Premiere

Black as Night

A teenage girl spends her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised.

Season 12 Premiere

Blue Bloods

A multigenerational family of police officers dedicated to enforcing the law in New York.

New Reality Series

Cash in the Attic

In reboot of the original BBC show, a passionate collector and her team of expert appraisers sort through homes looking for treasures.

Movie Premiere

Diana: The Musical

A musical chronicles the life of Princess Diana, featuring the original Broadway cast.

Season 3 Premiere

Eli Roth’s History of Horror

An in-depth look at the history and pop cultural significance of horror films.

Movie Premiere

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Three spooky tales spun by Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé.

Season 4 Premiere

Magnum P.I.

In a reboot from a 1980 series, a former Navy SEAL repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

Premiere

Maid

Single mother Alex strives to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Season 8 Premiere

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Illusionists Penn & Teller search for the best up-and-coming magicians.

Season 5 Premiere

S.W.A.T.

A Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant balances loyalty to the job and to the streets where he grew up.

Premiere

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Exuberant tween Molly McGee and a grumpy ghost named Scratch become bound to each other forever.

Season 29 Premiere

The Graham Norton Show

A new year and a fresh start for The Graham Norton Show. Join Graham along with Maria McErlane.

Movie Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark

The story of young Tony Soprano.

Special

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World

Whoopi Goldberg hosts a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World.

Saturday, October 2
Season 4 Premiere

Frankie Drake Mysteries

In the ’20s, Toronto’s only female detective, Frankie Drake, takes on cases the police can’t handle.

Special

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Highlights of the two-day music concert festival held along the Las Vegas Strip every year since 2011.

Season 2 Premiere

Side Hustle

After setting their principal’s boat on fire, friends create an app to get jobs to pay off debt.

Sunday, October 3
Season 32 Premiere

America’s Funniest Home Videos

A studio audience votes on the most-hilarious home video.

Season 10 Premiere

Call the Midwife

A peek into the colorful world of midwifery and family life in London’s East End during the 1950s.

Season 6 Premiere

Grantchester

Clergyman Sidney Chambers becomes embroiled in a murder investigation.

Season 2 Premiere

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Four teenagers embark on a cross-country journey through an apocalyptic world.

Wednesday, October 6
New Docuseries

Among the Stars

NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy ventures to space to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

New Reality Series

Baking Impossible

A baking competition in which teams of two (one baker and one engineer) are challenged to create structurally complex but tasty desserts.

New Series

CSI: Vegas

A brilliant new team of forensic investigators welcomes back old friends and deploys new techniques.

Season 2 Premiere

The Bradshaw Bunch

Quarterback and TV broadcast icon Terry Bradshaw shares an intimate look at life in the off-season.

Season 3 Premiere

Tough as Nails

Working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness.

Thursday, October 7
Season 2 Premiere

B Positive

A man seeking a kidney donor runs into a woman from his past who offers her own kidney.

New Reality Series

Baker’s Dozen

Amateur bakers go head-to-head with seasoned professionals.

Season 6 Premiere

Bull

Trial consulting firm founder Jason Bull uses psychology and high-tech data to help his clients win.

New Series

Ghosts

A young couple inherits a grand country house, only to find it is teeming with ghosts.

New Series

One of Us Is Lying

Mystery surrounds Bayview High when five students walk into detention and only four walk out alive.

Season 2 Premiere

United States of Al

A Marine combat veteran’s friendship with the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan.

Season 5 Premiere

Young Sheldon

Nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper has skipped four grades to start high school along with his brother.

Friday, October 8
Season 44 Premiere

20/20

Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews and investigative reports.

Documentary Premiere

Justin Bieber: Our World

Delving into Bieber’s life and documenting the lead-up to his first full concert in three years.

Season 2 Premiere

Leverage: Redemption

Reformed criminals help regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.

Documentary Premiere

Madame X

An intimate journey into the life of Madonna’s alter ego, Madame X, through her tour performances.

Movie Premiere

Madres

A pregnant woman tries to determine if her strange symptoms are related to a legendary curse.

Special

Muppets Haunted Mansion

On Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one entire night in the Haunted Mansion.

Season 3 Premiere

Nancy Drew

Teen detective Nancy Drew solves mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.

New Series

Pretty Smart

A Harvard-educated novelist is forced to move in with her not-particularly intellectual sister and her doofus roommates.

Season 13 Premiere

Shark Tank

Millionaires receive business proposals from entrepreneurs and decide whether to make an investment.

Movie Premiere

The Manor

Judith moves into a nursing home, where she suspects something is preying on the residents.

Saturday, October 9
Season 10 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Dr. Michelle Oakley, a veterinarian in one of the most rugged environments on Earth.

Season 18 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Prompted by ideas from the audience, comics improvise sketches.

Season 2 Premiere

World’s Funniest Animals

Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals caught on video doing funny things.

Sunday, October 10
New Docuseries

Buried

Eileen Franklin suddenly has a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, 8-year-old Susan Nason, which leads to the reopening of a case that has gone unsolved for nearly 20 years.

New Docuseries

Diana

Drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, the series re-examines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess.”

Season 2 Premiere

Killer Camp

Strangers discover they are actually at a “Killer Camp” with a secret murderer amongst them.

New Game Show

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Five teams compete to retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.

Season 13 Premiere

NCIS: Los Angeles

OSP agents track criminals who threaten national security.

Season 5 Premiere

SEAL Team

A tight-knit unit of Navy SEALs trains, plans and executes dangerous, high-stakes missions.

New Series

Sort Of

Gender fluid millennial Sabi Mehboob straddles various identities, from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

New Docuseries

The Engineering That Built the World

Season 2 Premiere

The Equalizer

An enigmatic woman uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Monday, October 11
Season 15 Premiere

Love It or List It

David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.

Season 2 Premiere

The Baby-Sitters Club

A group of friends launch a babysitting business.

Season 3 Premiere

The Family Chantel

Following the lives of “90 Day Fiancé” fan-favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.

Tuesday, October 12
New Series

Chucky

In a reboot of 1988’s Child’s Play, a Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an idyllic American town into chaos.

Season 3 Premiere

The Movies That Made Us

The stories behind blockbusters that defined a generation; featuring actors, directors and insiders.

Wednesday, October 13
Season 3 Premiere

Batwoman

Kate Kane protects the streets of Gotham City as Batwoman.

New Reality Series

Clash of the Cover Bands

Tribute bands compete for a cash prize and a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show.”

Awards Show

CMT Artists of the Year

A 90-minute special honoring Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs for their accomplishments in country music over the past year.

Season 7 Premiere

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Time traveler Rip Hunter assembles a group of heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat.

New Limited Series

Dopesick

How one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.

New Series

Just Beyond

Supernatural journeys through the worlds of witches, aliens, ghosts, and alternate dimensions, based on R. L. Stine’s graphic novel.

Season 4 Premiere

The Sinner

A crime-drama anthology that investigates the psychological motives behind homicides.