Courtney A. Kemp, the guru behind the Power universe, has brought her vision to Netflix with the crime drama, Nemesis. Part high-stakes drama, part thriller, the story of Nemesis was cocreated with Tani Marole and is the first series in a new creative partnership between Kemp and Netflix.

Nemesis follows the story of Lieutenant Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law), a single-minded LAPD detective whose laser-focused obsession is centered on bringing down the crew of thieves responsible for killing his partner, and heist mastermind Coltrane Wilder (Y’lan Noel), a calculating criminal genius who has fooled the entire city into believing he has gone legit. The series becomes a tense cat-and-mouse game between two men, each willing to sacrifice everything to win.

As we draw closer to the premiere of Season 1, those who can’t wait for the series to arrive are eager to learn more about the world, characters, and dangerous game of cat and mouse at the center of the story. So, will there be a Season 2 of Nemesis?

Here is everything we know so far…

Will there be a Nemesis Season 2?

As of the writing of this article, Netflix has not officially renewed Nemesis for a second season.

However, series creator Kemp confirmed in an Instagram live chat that she already has plans for a second season, and the team is actively working on it. “Do I have plans for a second season of Nemesis? Yeah. We do. We are working on it,” said Kemp in response to the fan question. “But never tell anybody what you need to get paid.”

Who will star in Nemesis Season 2?

That will ultimately depend on who survives the first season. Season 1 stars Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles and Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, alongside Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder and Gabrielle Dennis as Candace Stiles. The ensemble cast also includes Tre Hall as Darren “Stro” Stroman, Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo, Jonnie “Dumbfoundead” Park as Chris Choi, Quincy Isaiah as Deon Davis, Moe Irvin as Amos “Nightmare” Stiles, Sophina Brown as Charlie, and Cedric Joe as Noah Stiles.

As for who may return for a potential second season, viewers will have to see how the events of Season 1 unfold.

What is Nemesis Season 1 about?

The official description from Netflix reads: “Nemesis is the story of two men on different sides of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a subversion of the heist genre, amped by thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics, and explosive action, becomes an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.”

Who is behind Nemesis Season 2?

Nemesis is created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole. The first two episodes of the series will be directed by Mario Van Peebles; he’ll also serve as an executive producer. Chris Selak and Philipp Barnett will also executive produce.

Nemesis, Season 1, Premieres May 14, Netflix