All Creatures Great and Small scored a double renewal during Season 6, guaranteeing that the beloved PBS Masterpiece drama will be back for at least a couple of more years. Given that the series airs on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom months before it comes out on PBS in the United States, has All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 started filming yet? Here’s everything we know.

Has All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 started filming?

As of the time of publication, a start-of-production date has not been announced, but TV Insider has reached out to PBS for more information.

When does All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 come out in the U.S.?

All Creatures Great and Small has produced a new season every year since its debut in 2020, and the new seasons always come out in September on Channel 5 in the U.K., so fans can anticipate that Season 7 will come out in September 2026, followed by the U.S. premiere date a few months later, likely in early 2027.

Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small brings audiences back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales. The series jumps forward in time to 1945. The intervening years have seen our cherished Skeldale gang somewhat scattered, with James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) now living at Heston Grange farm, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) serving overseas, Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) away, and Siegfried (Samuel West) struggling to cope on his own at Skeldale, but they gladly reunite as the war in Europe comes to a close and look forward to a peaceful future. The series brings its usual soothing warmth, humor, and sense of community alongside a host of animals great and small.

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 finale?

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 comes to a close on Sunday, February 22, on PBS.

In the most recent episode (Episode 7, which aired on February 15), Tristan finally opened up about the traumatizing experiences he had in the war, revealing how he earned the medal he kept hidden from his family. This moving revelation came as Tristan was preparing to be redeployed.

“I got the medal because I managed to save a few chaps,” Tristan told Siegfried through tears. “But Billy wasn’t one of them. He saved me, but I couldn’t save him. The cross should be his, not mine.”

The haunting memory was triggered by a spooked horse.

“No one wants the war to be over more than me,” Tristan said, “but if all it takes is some scared horse to wrench me back, then maybe it never will be.”

“It’s such an important and sensitive subject that you really want to do it justice and get it right,” Woodhouse told TV Insider of depicting Tristan’s PTSD.

“Tristan’s good at putting on a brave face,” Woodhouse noted. “Quite a lot of the time, he is able to just be in the moment — being in the [pub] with James or helping a farmer with his animal. He’s able to take joy from that, then the second he’s left to his own thoughts, the cloud descends over his brain again.”

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Finale, Sunday, February 22, 9/8c, PBS