When it comes to a long-running comedy series, the future isn’t always certain, but things are looking promising for ABC‘s fan-favorite Abbott Elementary as the Emmy-winning show unveils new ratings reports.

As we await word on Abbott Elementary‘s renewal fate amid Season 5’s run, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the potential of Season 6 below. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for updates as they’re unveiled in the weeks ahead.

Has Abbott Elementary been renewed for Season 6?

Abbott Elementary hasn’t been renewed for Season 6 yet, but amid Season 5’s ongoing run, ABC is offering some promising insight into the show’s ratings. According to the network, the award-winning series’ latest Valentine’s Day episode, “Candygrams,” earned 5.93 million total viewers and a 1.72 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of multiplatform viewing, rising by triple digits over its initial Live+Same Day audience.

On linear TV, over seven days, Abbott Elementary‘s love-themed episode delivered the show’s strongest performance since October 2025 in total viewers (3.88 million) and adults 18-49 with a 0.64 rating. Whether it has something to do with the romantic step Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) took in their relationship by deciding to move in together, depends on which viewer you might ask.

Who would star in Abbott Elementary Season 6?

We’d expect Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis to reprise their series regular roles if Abbott Elementary returns for Season 6. Additionally, we wouldn’t mind seeing some beloved guest stars make a comeback, but we’ll stay tuned for an official announcement from the network.

What would Abbott Elementary Season 6 be about?

While we’d have to wait and see how Abbott Elementary Season 5 concludes before even predicting where a Season 6 might pick up, we’d expect the show to continue following the day-to-day ups and downs of Abbott’s faculty and students.

When would Abbott Elementary Season 6 premiere?

Until Abbott Elementary is renewed for Season 6, we can’t confirm a premiere window, but we’d anticipate the show sticking to the fall slate, placing it in the Fall 2026 lineup.

Stay tuned to see what happens as we await a renewal, and let us know what you’d like to see in Abbott Elementary if it returns for another season.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Returns, Wednesday, March 4, 8:30/7:30c, ABC