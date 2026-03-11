It seems inevitable that NBC’s longest-running show, when it does end, will get a final season announcement ahead of that premiere. So, given that, it’s probably safe to assume that Law & Order: SVU will be back for Season 28. But what’s the latest?

Ice-T shared a video from the set revealing that he’s in the final three episodes of Season 27 on March 10, and at the same time, he offered his feelings about the show’s future. “Season 28, I know we gonna get it,” he said at the end.

Read on for everything we know so far about Law & Order: SVU Season 28, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Is Law & Order: SVU renewed for Season 28?

No, not yet. But the series didn’t get its Season 27 pickup until May 2025, so that doesn’t mean there’s reason to be concerned.

When will Law & Order: SVU Season 28 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but should the drama return, it would be surprising if it doesn’t continue to air Thursdays at 9/8c, with a late September or early October 2026 premiere date.

What is Law & Order: SVU about?

The official description from NBC is simple: “This hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.”

Who’s in the Law & Order: SVU cast?

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 stars Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr., Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, and Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin. There have been cast changes over the years (including the most recent one), so we’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns, if the series does.

What about the other Law & Order shows?

Law & Order is currently airing its 25th season (and has yet to be renewed or canceled). And there has been no news about a Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 6 even though its Season 5 finale dropped on Peacock in June 2025.