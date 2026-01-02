Will There Be a ‘Miss Scarlet’ Season 7?

Miss Scarlet Season 6 is already available to viewers who stream the PBS detective series, but for those who watch on the PBS TV channel, it comes out on Sunday, January 11, at 8/7c, followed by the premiere of All Creatures Great and Small Season 6. All Creatures got an early double renewal for Seasons 7 and 8 in November 2025. Is Miss Scarlet renewed for Season 7? Here’s what we know.

Is Miss Scarlet renewed for Season 7?

Miss Scarlet has not yet been renewed for Season 7 as of the time of publication, but don’t be alarmed. Early renewals are rare, and a show not receiving one doesn’t mean that it’s not performing well on a network or streaming platform.

Miss Scarlet was renewed for Season 6 in February 2025, just after the Season 5 finale aired on PBS. A Season 7 renewal could be announced around that time, if it’s in the cards for this show. The series has a strong fan base, and its viewership clearly still succeeded after the big casting shakeup in Season 4, when series lead Stuart Martin exited the series as the formerly titular Duke (the show’s original title was Miss Scarlet and the Duke). Now, Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) has a romantic relationship brewing with Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard).

When are new episodes of Miss Scarlet?

You can watch the six-part Miss Scarlet Season 6 in full now on the PBS app and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. If you want to wait to watch it weekly on PBS, here’s the release schedule:

Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 1, “Secrets and Lies”: Sunday, January 11, 8/7c, PBS

Sunday, January 11, 8/7c, PBS Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 2, “Trafalgar Spring”: Sunday, January 18, 8/7c, PBS

Sunday, January 18, 8/7c, PBS Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 3, “The Delivery”: Sunday, January 25, 8/7c, PBS

Sunday, January 25, 8/7c, PBS Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 4, “Bad Blood”: Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, PBS

Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, PBS Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 5, “The Night Shift”: Sunday, February 8, 8/7c, PBS

Sunday, February 8, 8/7c, PBS Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 6, “The Line of Duty”: Sunday, February 15, 8/7c, PBS

Here’s the description for Miss Scarlet Season 6: “As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy [Cathy Belton] and Potts [Simon Ludders] adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

Miss Scarlet, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 8/7c, PBS