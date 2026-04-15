Just before Season 4 plunges back into the eerie mystery of its deadly, inescapable town on April 19, the gripping, nightmare-fueled horror FROM has already secured an early renewal for a fifth and final season, ensuring the chilling story will continue well beyond the upcoming chapter. The show is the most-viewed series in the history of the network.

“We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on season 5,” said Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender in a joint statement. “Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.”

Here is everything we know about the fifth season of FROM, including when it will premiere, who is involved, and what to expect.

When will FROM Season 5 premiere?

Season 5 of FROM will go into production later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is expected to premiere in 2027.

What is FROM about?

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner, and director Jack Bender, FROM continues to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

At first, FROM seems simple: The Matthews family arrives in a small town they can’t escape and, with Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), learns to survive against deadly humanoid creatures that hunt at night. But the mystery quickly deepens as time travel, teleportation, and talismans come into play, alongside real-world struggles like food shortages, illness, grief, and growing division within the community. The series is layered with eerie clues and red herrings, from Bottle Trees to the cryptic Boy in White, keeping both the characters and viewers constantly searching for answers.

Who stars in FROM Season 5?

FROM stars Harold Perrineau and an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy, and Samantha Brown.

Who is behind FROM Season 5?

FROM is an MGM+ Studios production. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender, serving as executive producers are Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

FROM, Season 4 premiere, April 19, 9/8c, MGM+