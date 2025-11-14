Dancing With the Stars is having a major moment in 2025. In its 20th year on the air, the show is getting more buzz than ever, and it has the ratings to show for it.

Season 34 has brought in impressive numbers for ABC. Heading into the Semifinals, the show’s live-plus-same-day viewership for November 11 was 6.67 million, its highest for the episode before the Semifinals in six years, according to The Wrap.

Tom Bergeron returned to guest judge the episode and used Season 34’s successful numbers to plead with the network, begging, “This show is setting ratings records again, so next season bring back the results show. Let the whole country vote.” (Dancing With the Stars used to air two nights a week, with voting lines open overnight, as opposed to one night where voting happens in real-time throughout the episode, which is the current format.)

But will there be a “next season” of the show? Scroll down for everything we know about Season 35.

Will there be a Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars in 2026?

So far, ABC has not confirmed whether Dancing With the Stars will return for Season 35, but due to the increased ratings, it certainly seems likely.

Season 34’s renewal was announced in April 2025, five months before the show premiered in September.

When will Dancing With the Stars Season 35 premiere?

A premiere date won’t be available until after the show gets an official renewal. However, the show generally returns in mid-September, so we can predict a September 2026 premiere.

For the past three seasons, it’s been airing on Tuesday nights, although it used to be a Monday night program, and aired on Mondays and Tuesdays when there was still a results show.

Before 2019, Dancing With the Stars aired two seasons a year (one in the spring and one in the fall), but starting with Season 28, there’s only been one season a year.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 judges?

The judges have not been confirmed yet, but Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli have all been on the panel since Season 29. Tonioli and Inaba have judged every season of DWTS since it began in 2005, while Hough joined toward the end of Len Goodman‘s tenure (the third OG judge died in April 2023).

Generally, the permanent judges’ panel only has three people on it, although there was a two-season overlap with Goodman and Hough. Derek’s sister Julianne Hough was also a judge for five seasons, four of which also had four judges. There are often guest judges brought in throughout the season as well, but those aren’t usually announced until the week before their appearances.

Who is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 cast?

Cast members will not be revealed until a new season is confirmed. Usually, the full cast is announced in early September, just a couple weeks before the premiere, although sometimes a few of the participants will be publicly named in the months leading up to the show.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC