‘Harry Potter’ Series Is Already a Go for Season 2: Accio All the Details

The first season of HBO Max’s Harry Potter series adaptation hasn’t aired yet, but already the streamer is giving the green lumos light to a second season.

HBO Max has announced that the series has officially been renewed and will begin production soon.

So what do we know about Harry Potter Season 2 so far? You won’t have to travel to the restricted section or summon up the room of requirement to find out. Just read on!

When will Harry Potter Season 2 premiere?

It’s too soon to know when Harry Potter‘s second season will debut, but what we do know is that it will head into production this fall. Season 1’s production officially began in July 2025 and is premiering on the streamer on December 25 of this year. So, if that timing holds, Professor Trelawney would probably predict a winter 2027 premiere.

What will Harry Potter Season 2 be about?

Each season of the Harry Potter series is expected to follow the events of a different book in the series, so while Season 1 adapts Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the second season will likely follow the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In that story, the heroes return for their second year as the “Chamber of Secrets” is opened, and several people become “petrified,” leading to a big showdown with the basilisk and the implementation of Tom Riddle’s horcruxes.

Who will star in Harry Potter Season 2?

The principal cast is expected to return for Season 2, including Dominic McLaughlin as the title wizard, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavendar Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Grabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

Others starring in the series’ first season include Daniel Rigby as Uncle Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Aunt Petunia, Amos Kitson as Dudley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flinn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly, Richard Durdun as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, Brid Brennan as Madam Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Mr. Ollivander, among others.

What else is there to know about Harry Potter Season 2?

Harry Potter Season 1 writer Jon Brown has been elevated to coshowrunner for Season 2.

In a statement, Francesca Gardiner explained, “As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish season one by Christmas and to return to production for season two this Autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”

And Brown said of the news, “I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone, and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts.”

Harry Potter, HBO Max