The women of The Marlow Murder Club are back to solve another mystery.

Filming has officially concluded on the third season of the PBS crime drama, which is set to return next year. The series follows a trio of unlikely friends — played by Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, and Cara Horgan — as they investigate murder mysteries in their quiet town of Marlow, England.

Season 1 and 2 of the series — the latter of which concluded on September 28 — are currently available to stream on PBC, PBS Masterpiece, and on Prime Video. The Marlow Murder Club is produced by Monumental Television and is coproduced by U&Originals and Masterpiece in association with ITV Studios.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the show’s return so far.

When does Season 3 of The Marlow Murder Club Premiere?

The show will return in 2026, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.

How many episodes will The Marlow Murder Club Season 3 be?

Per a PBS press release, Season 3 will feature “three gripping new murder mysteries told across six episodes.” Daniel Rusteau cowrote the first two episodes of Season 3 with the author of The Marlow Murder Club book series, Robert Thorogood. Amy Reith serves as the writer for Episodes 3 and 4, while Julia Gilbert penned the final two episodes of the season.

What will happen in Season 3 of The Marlow Murder Club?

“Now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik’s crime solving gang, retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog walker Suzie Harris, and vicar’s wife Becks Starling are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders,” the logline for Season 3 reads. “From the sudden death of the town’s beloved mayor – the nicest man in Marlow – to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community.”

The description continues, “They’ll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?”

Which cast members will return for Season 3 of The Marlow Murder Club?

Bond, Martin, and Horgan will all return as Judith Potts, Suzie Harris, and Becks Starling, respectively, along with Natalie Dew as DI Tanika Malik. The new episodes will also see the return of several Season 2 guest stars, including Hugh Quarshie as Professor Darius Gifford, Phill Langhorne as DC Brendan Perry, Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett, and Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy.

Who will guest star on Season 3 of The Marlow Murder Club?

Nigel Harman will guest star as Marcus in Episodes 1 and 2, along with Peter Davison as Geoffrey, Jacqueline Boatswain as Debbie, Sarah Alexander as Sophia, Tony Gardner as Terrence, and Jason Merrells as Paul.

Episodes 3 and 4 will feature Harry Enfield as Hector. Episodes 5 and 6, meanwhile, will guest star Cherie Lunghi, Adrian Lukis, and Alastair Mackenzie as Marian, Matthew and Ferdy, respectively.

The Marlow Murder Club, Season 3 Premiere, 2026, PBS (Seasons 1 and 2, Now Streaming on PBS, PBS Masterpiece, and Prime Video)