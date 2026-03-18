‘Cross’: Aldis Hodge Explains Shocking Season 2 Ending as Series Is Renewed for Season 3

The second season of Cross has come to an end, and with it, Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) finds himself at a new crossroads in his life as his career, his personal life, and his own moral standing are all called into question.

After a season defined by devastating losses, difficult choices, and the pursuit of justice at any cost, the brilliant but deeply scarred investigator must now confront the consequences of the path he’s taken — and what it means for the man he hopes to be moving forward.

Here is a look at how Season 2 changed the life and career of Alex Cross forever, and what it means for Season 3.

Is Cross renewed for Season 3?

Yes! On March 18, Prime Video announced the renewal of the hit thriller series Cross for a third season. The eight-episode Season 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Previously, creator Ben Watkins teased that he is planning for the show to run for four seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wakins said, “I already had a four-year plan. We want this thing to go for 10 seasons, but in my head, I had already made a four-year plan, and it’s based on some things that I want to do to mine and pay homage to the characters that are in the Alex Cross book series.”

What happened in the finale of Cross Season 2?

In the Season 2 finale, Alex Cross closes in on the truth behind Lance Duran’s (Matthew Lillard) Crestbrooke Corp. and his fraudulent foundation Prosperity Seed, which he used to cover up a human trafficking operation. Lance pushes forward with Prosperity Seed while using his political influence to shield himself from investigation. However, Rebecca/Luz (Jeanine Mason) corners Lance just before a public announcement about Prosperity Seed and attempts to kill him, but is caught by Alex. Meanwhile, Luz finally learns that her own Aunt Clare (Michelle C. Bonilla) orchestrated the events that led to her mother Gabriela Porras’ death, manipulating Luz into becoming an instrument of revenge. The confrontation culminates at a dam, where Luz, realizing she was used and refusing to turn herself in, seemingly plunges over the dam, taking her own life, after forcing Cross to promise he will make things right. Lance appears to have gotten away with his sins, and as a result, every cop and corrupt government official on his payroll comes after Alex. Just when it seems Lance has the bureau in his pocket and even Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) turns on Alex, Senator Pete Ashford (Josh Peck) comes forward to help Alex, and exposing Durand and his cronies. In doing so, he proves to be one of the few good people amid the corruption, even giving Cross of the Metropolitan Police Department a shout-out. The revelation sparks a massive investigation, during which the bodies of the missing children hidden on Durand’s land are uncovered, finally allowing them to be properly laid to rest. In the end, Durand is arrested. But Cross, who had come close to being arrested himself and had seen just how deep the corruption ran within his own department, decides he wants no part of the Metropolitan Police Department anymore and turns in his badge. Cross resigns at the end of the season. He got Durand, he changed the law for the better, but after everything he witnessed, his trust in the system is destroyed. For Cross, he can’t be part of something with that many people looking the other way. In the final moments of Season 2, the viewers catch a glimpse of a familiar back tattoo on a female figure as she walks away, part of a crowd in a small Mexican village. Luz? Did she survive?

What does that mean for Alex Cross?

“I think Cross made an intentional choice, not necessarily to give up, but to walk away from a system that he could not fix,” said star Aldis Hodge to TV Insider. “He still, in his mind, represents what he thinks justice is. He’s going to find a different route to represent said justice.”

“But I think we shed light on the truth of, ‘What is justice?’ It is not what is sold to us. Justice is sometimes not even found in law. Sometimes the measure of equality has to be met by changing laws,” explained the actor. “For any means of equality to be met, laws have to be changed. So I think we’re reflecting the nature of the casualties left behind in the wake of not representing justice in its true intent. And I think that we have those conversations through the actions of these characters.”

What will happen to Alex Cross in Season 3?

In the James Patterson book series, after leaving the Metropolitan Police Department, Alex Cross typically moves into private psychology practice but is consistently drawn back into police work, eventually transitioning to the FBI and later returning to DC as a special consultant. Season 3 will probably follow this transition

Who will star in Season 3 of Cross?

There’s no doubt Aldis Hodge would return to the title role of Alex Cross, and Season 3 will most likely feature Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson, Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey, Juanita Jennings as Regina “Nana Mama” Cross, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, and Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross as well.

— Additional reporting by Amanda Bell