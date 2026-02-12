There are always big emergencies, shocking storylines, and more to tell with the first responders of this ABC drama, but will it be back for more?

For nine seasons now, 9-1-1 has followed the first responders in L.A. as they fight fires, tackle complicated rescues, and more. But it’s not just the professional lives of these firefighters, paramedics, officers, and dispatchers that are highlighted; the drama also goes home with them.

Will there be a 9-1-1 Season 10? Read on for everything we know so far about the show’s future.

Is 9-1-1 renewed for Season 10?

No, not yet. But that’s not too surprising since it wasn’t renewed for Season 9 until April 2025. Its averages are currently fifth among ABC’s scripted shows in the key demo among adults 18-49 (0.33 rating) and fourth in viewers (4.03 million), so we’re not too worried.

When would 9-1-1 Season 10 premiere?

Should 9-1-1 be renewed, we’d expect it to continue to be a fall show, as it has been, meaning a late September or early October premiere date. And since it’s been doing well on Thursdays at 8/7c, we’d be surprised if it was moved out of that slot.

What’s 9-1-1 about?

9-1-1‘s official logline reads: “The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.”

Who’s in the 9-1-1 cast?

9-1-1 Season 9 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Should the series return, we’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns. The cast has mostly stayed the same over the years, but in Season 8, Peter Krause‘s Bobby Nash was shockingly killed off.