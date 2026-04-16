‘Maigret’ Renewed: Details on Dramatic Changes in Season 2

If you enjoyed PBS‘s newest detective drama, Maigret, you’re in luck. Maigret has been renewed for Season 2.

PBS announced the renewal on Thursday, April 16, along with a list of updates on the upcoming season. PBS says there will be “dramatic changes” to the show when it returns, but not to the cast list.

Here’s everything we know about Maigret Season 2.

Is Maigret renewed at PBS?

Yes, Season 2 has officially been ordered.

When does Maigret Season 2 come out?

A premiere date has not been announced, but filming started in April 2026 in Budapest.

What happens in Maigret Season 2?

Maigret is a contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved novels about the titular French detective.

This season sees dramatic changes in La Brigade Criminelle. Maigret’s boss and mentor, Director of Police Xavier Guichard, is introduced, played by Nathaniel Parker from The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. Guichard has become suspicious of Maigret’s growing fame and decides to “take him down a peg.”

One of Maigret’s colleagues leaves, another is transferred by Guichard and replaced by a former Internal Affairs officer, George Bonfils, played by Alex Bhat (Marie Antoinette, Outlander), who immediately makes himself unpopular with Maigret’s core team. This internal turmoil is the backdrop for daring new adaptations of three of Georges Simenon’s best-known Maigret novels: The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien, Maigret’s Revolver, and The Yellow Dog.

As Maigret investigates cruel and heartbreaking crimes, he will find that the line between guilt and innocence can be impossibly blurred. He will have to reach deep into his heart to work out his own unique form of justice, for victims and perpetrators alike.

Who is in the Maigret Season 2 cast?

Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim) reprises the titular role, and Stefanie Martini (The Gold, Last Kingdom) returns as Madame Louise Maigret.

Kerrie Hayes (Blue Jean, Criminal Record), Shaniqua Okwok (The Flatshare, It’s a Sin), and Reda Elazouar (The Family Plan 2, Sex Education) are also back as the “Les Maigrets,” Maigret’s loyal team of detectives. Nathalie Armin (Showtrial, After the Flood) returns as Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel, James Northcote (The Last Kingdom, The Imitation Game) as Joseph Moers, and Rob Kazinsky (Star Trek: Section 31 and Pacific Rim) as Inspector Justin Cavre.

Maigret first premiered on PBS in 2025. Stay tuned as we continue to report the latest updates.

Maigret, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, PBS