[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of We Were Liars.]

Summer 17 has come to an end, but there are still plenty of stories to tell about Beechwood Island.

On June 18, the television adaptation of E. Lockhart‘s psychological YA thriller We Were Liars hit Prime Video. Featuring Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, the oldest grandchild of the affluent Sinclair family, the show revolves around a mysterious accident cracking the outward image of a seemingly perfect American dynasty. Set on Beechwood Island, off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, We Were Liars blends sun-soaked romance and twisted mystery, making it the ultimate summer binge-watching experience.

Now that Season 1 has come to an end, leaving viewers reeling from both a shocking twist and a massive cliffhanger, everyone wants to know if and (hopefully) when the hit show will return for Season 2. Plus, given the ending of the first season, who would return to Beechwood for another summer? From potential plotlines to book connections, here’s everything we know about Season 2 of We Were Liars.

Will there be a We Were Liars Season 2?

As of June 23, We Were Liars has not been renewed for a second season. However, creators Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie have both expressed interest in continuing the story with another season. Plec and Carina told our sister site Swooon they included a cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 with the intention of garnering interest for a second season. Plec shared, “Really, we just wanted the audience to know that the story didn’t have to be over. [They] know that there’s a party that can keep going if they’re enjoying themselves. So hopefully they did enjoy themselves and beg for more.”

Given the success of the show, both on Prime Video and on social media, we’d expect to see a Season 2 renewal announcement for the show any day now. However, the next season won’t likely premiere until late 2026 or early 2027.

Would We Were Liars Season 2 be based on a book?

Yes, Season 2 of We Were Liars would be based on Family of Liars, the second book in the We Were Liars universe. At least, for the most part. According to Plec, “[Family of Liars] is the direction that we’ve planted the seeds for, for sure.” Seeing as Family of Liars is a collection of stories told to Johnny from his mother Carrie’s perspective, it’s safe to say the Sinclair sisters will play an even bigger role in the second season, or as MacKenzie put it, “the Sinclair sister villain origin story.”

Family of Liars also answers what happened to Rosemary, the youngest Sinclair sister, who is referenced during the first season of the adaptation. Throughout the book, young Carrie can see the ghost of her late sister, who drowned at eight years old while a nanny was supposed to be watching her. Given the last scene of the first season, where Plec and MacKenzie chose to reveal that Carrie can also see the ghost of her son, Johnny (Joseph Zada), viewers can expect to see Mamie Gummer take a more central role in the next season.

Who would return for We Were Liars Season 2?

Based on the final scene of We Were Liars Season 1 and the presumed Family of Liars influence, we’re certain that Mamie Gummer (Carrie) and Joseph Zada (Johnny) would return for We Were Liars Season 2. However, beyond that, we do not know which members of the Sinclair family and beyond would return.

During their interview with Swooon, the creators shared that while Family of Liars does not involve Cadence or many of the other characters from the first book, viewers could expect the present-day storyline to continue. “We do love our present-day cast. We wouldn’t want them to go anywhere either,” MacKenzie said.

What happened at the end of We Were Liars Season 1?

At the end of Season 1 of We Were Liars, Cadence learns that she is (partially) responsible for the fire that burned down Clairmont, killing her cousins Mirren (Esther McGregor) and Johnny, as well as her longtime love, Gat (Shubham Maheshwari). Throughout the first season, Cadence cannot recall how she ended up in the ocean or how she injured her head, which caused her memory loss. As it turns out, Cadence had returned inside the house to grab her grandmother’s black pearls, causing Gat to go in and look for her. Ultimately, she realizes that she made it out of the house, but the other Liars were not so lucky. This means that all summer, she has been asking their ghosts for answers.

During the last scene, it is revealed that Carrie, who has reunited with Ed (Rahul Kohli) and returned to her past addictive habits, can see Johnny, mirroring the first scene of Lockhart’s Family of Liars. Upon Carrie saying she thought Johnny had already left, viewers are left with his eerie confession, “I don’t think I can.”

Do you think We Were Liars should get renewed for Season 2? Comment below!

We Were Liars, Season 2, TBA, Prime Video