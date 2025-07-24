[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Hunting Wives Season 1.]

Netflix’s saucy, scandalous, and sexy series The Hunting Wives left a lasting mark on audiences. Based on the page-turner by May Cobb, the series follows fish-out-of-water Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) as she navigates the choppy waters of suburban Texas’s ultra-wealthy social scene, ruled by the enigmatic Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman). The crown jewel of their Christian community, Margo sets her sights on Sophie, and the two form a relationship that could hardly be called mutually beneficial.

Sophie quickly becomes swept up in the glamorous world of the elite wives, even as it becomes increasingly dangerous. As events spiral, the fun-loving social circle reveals a much darker core, one that turns deadly and leaves more than one body in its wake.

By the end of the season, the door is left wide open for a second chapter, as Sophie is forced to confront the choices she’s made and the dangerous new world she may no longer be able to escape. Though nothing is confirmed on Netflix’s side, speculation is a plenty given how the season ended.

Here is everything we know about a possible Season 2 thus far, including possible plot details, who might star, and when it might feed our need for more Hunting Wives.

What was Season 1 of The Hunting Wives about?

Sophie moves to an affluent East Texas suburb for her husband Graham’s (Evan Jonigkeit) new job, where she’s quickly taken under the wing of Margo, the glamorous wife of his boss, Jed (Dermot Mulroney). Almost immediately, Sophie becomes entangled in the over-the-top antics of Margo and her inner circle: a world propelled by sass, scandal, sauvignon blanc, and eventually sacrifice.

How did Season 1 of The Hunting Wives end?

Buckle up. It’s a bit of a ride.

The story reaches its climax when Margo’s affairs with both Callie (Jaime Ray Newman) and Jill’s (Katie Lowes) son Brad (George Ferrier) become her fatal flaw. When Brad’s girlfriend Abby (Madison Wolfe) threatens to expose her relationship with the teen and reveal Margo’s secret abortion, the seemingly-perfect housewife kills Abby in a desperate attempt to protect herself and the carefully crafted life she has built while allowing Sophie to become the prime suspect in Abby’s murder by manipulating evidence.

Starr (Chrissy Metz), Abby’s mother, goes to confront Jill with a shotgun after discovering from Brad’s friend Jamie (Chosen Jacobs) that Jill “really had it out for her daughter.” Her body is discovered by Callie and Margo, who go to confront Jill after a night out at the bar. As Jill turns the gun on Margo, Callie shoots her in defense. Evidence then shifts to Jill and the case is closed, but the emotional fallout remains.

The story comes full circle when Sophie, who was once convicted of driving under the influence and hitting a pedestrian, purposely runs over Margo’s brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) after he threatens her. The incident mirrors a painful chapter from her past, but this time, Sophie is an active participant in the crime as she throws Kyle’s body into a marsh. In that moment, she accidentally answers his phone and hears Margo’s voice say, “You better not be f**king with Sophie. I told you not to do that.”

Season 1 ends with Starr and Abby dead, Margo all alone after being thrown out by her husband, and Sophie a full-fledged murderer who is left to deal with the repercussions of her choices.

How does the ending of The Hunting Wives differ from the book?

The ending is vastly different from the series. First off, Jill is the one who killed Abby, not Margo. Jill also kills Margo, making the possibility of a Season 2 slightly difficult.

As for Sophie, the Texas transplant opts to end her marriage and start therapy rather than participating in Margo’s crime spree.

Will there be a Season 2 of The Hunting Wives?

Nothing is official yet, but when TV Insider talked to stars Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, they were enthusiastic about their roles of Sophie and Margo and seemed eager to return.

“There are things that I get to do on the show that no one lets me do normally in my career. And so I felt very seen, that they trusted me enough to do those things and to pull them off. I loved the scenes with all the girls,” said Snow. “I know, it seems like female friendships were not at the forefront of the story, but off-screen, it was just hanging out with your best friends all day, gossiping, and talking about what’s going on in our lives. I really just had the most fun on those days when we were all together. I remember looking at the call sheet and being like, ‘Yay! The Hunting Wives! Yay!'”

“I love everything about Margo Banks. I love that she is so multi-dimensional. As we go throughout the course of this series, we learn so much about her, and she really gets to go to different places,” said Åkerman. “I think the thing that attracted me most to her is the fact that she doesn’t operate within the boundaries of what is normal life and that she is such a free bird, and to be able to live vicariously through her was such a joy.”

Can there be a Hunting Wives Season 2?

If Netflix chooses to renew the show, the door is left wide open for Season 2 as this version of Sophie is far more entangled than the book version of Sophie, who was more of a passive witness to the events than an active participant.

With Sophie and Margo both still alive, and with unanswered questions, lingering secrets, Margo’s husband continuing his campaign, and Sophie’s marriage hanging in the balance, The Hunting Wives still has plenty of drama to uncover in a potential Season 2.

