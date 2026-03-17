Memory of a Killer, starring Patrick Dempsey as a hitman with Alzheimer’s, is nearing its Season 1 finale, set to air on April 6. But will it be back for Season 2? What could we see?

When TV Insider spoke with Dempsey about the March 16 episode, the seventh of the season, he was hopeful for more and shared that he wanted to explore more about the treatments that his character, Angelo, is now undergoing for his Alzheimer’s.

“I think there’s so much going on right now, and this has been the thing I’ve been studying recently. If we do do a second season — we’re still waiting to hear, and hopefully our numbers keep improving and people follow the show — that gives us an opportunity to even dive deeper into that,” he shared. “That’s what drew me to the character is that character flaw, the humanity of that, the vulnerability of that. And how does that affect his work? Will it affect his work in the fear of that? And the fact that he comes through and realizes he does in fact need help. What can I do? How does he get out in front of it? And I think this will be an ongoing journey for him.”

It also sounds like fans are going to want a second season after watching the finale. Dempsey teased that episode “will open up new doors and new problems. It comes down to the very last moment of the season that you realize something that — you don’t expect it coming. It’s fascinating to see and hear everyone has their own sort of theory of who the Ferryman is, which is great, which is what we wanted to do.”

So, will there be a Memory of a Killer Season 2? Read on for everything we know so far.

Is Memory of a Killer renewed for Season 2?

Not yet! But given its rating success — among Fox’s scripted shows, it’s third in the key demo among adults 18-49 and second in viewers — a renewal does seem likely.

When will Memory of a Killer Season 2 premiere?

Should it be renewed, that could depend on the production schedule and the rest of Fox’s lineup. It could be a midseason show again, like it was for the first season, or it could be moved to the fall. Either way, it would be looking at a premiere date sometime in the 2026-2027 season.

What is Memory of a Killer about?

The Fox drama is inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer. It follows “a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret.”

Who’s in the Memory of a Killer cast?

Patrick Dempsey stars as Angelo Doyle. Michael Imperioli plays his oldest friend, Dutch, who’s also an accomplished chef who runs his criminal enterprise out of his restaurant. The cast also includes Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, and Patrick Dempsey serve as executive producers. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.