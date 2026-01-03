Will ‘The Night Agent’ Return for Season 4?

The Night Agent‘s Season 3 premiere is still over a month away, but it sounds like there’s good news about its future beyond that already.

In November 2025, the Gabriel Basso-led series received a California tax credit for Season 4, according to Deadline. The outlet noted that Netflix hasn’t renewed the series just yet, but this does seem to suggest one is coming. Read on for everything we know so far about The Night Agent‘s future.

Has The Night Agent been renewed for Season 4?

Not yet. But Season 3’s premiere is still over a month away (February 19). Still, an early renewal is somewhat expected. Season 3 was officially picked up in December 2024, before the January 2025 Season 2 premiere. And the second season was announced within a week of the first dropping on Netflix.

When would The Night Agent Season 4 premiere?

That will depend on when production begins, which won’t be revealed until the series is officially renewed. Season 1 was released on March 23, 2023, Season 2 on January 23, 2025, and Season 3 is coming on February 29, 2026. It’s likely that Netflix would stick to around the same time, in winter/early spring, should there be a Night Agent Season 4.

Who would star in The Night Agent Season 4?

It’s impossible to know beyond Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, around whom the series is centered.

Joining him as series regulars are Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez are also series regulars for Season 3. Amanda Warren also returns. Suraj Sharma recurs. Until Season 3 plays out, it’s impossible to know who might be back after that.

Luciane Buchanan is not returning for Season 3, but the door was left open, so it’s always possible we see Rose again in the future.

What would The Night Agent Season 4 be about?

The series is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel. It follows Peter as he goes from being the one who answers the calls of Night Agents to being one himself. But specific details will have to wait until we see how Season 3 ends to set up what’s next.

