Your Friends & Neighbors may be in the midst of airing its first season on Apple TV+, but the drama led by Jon Hamm is already greenlit for Season 2 and casting new additions.

While Season 1 continues to play out, we’re breaking down everything we know about the second chapter so far, including who is set to share the screen with Hamm and much more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details as they emerge surrounding Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2.

When will Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date hasn’t been announced, but stay tuned for more details on Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2.

Who stars in Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2?

As previously announced, Hamm will reprise his leading role as Andrew “Coop” Cooper in the dramedy. While it hasn’t been confirmed if all of Season 1’s cast will return, the current set of regulars consists of Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

According to Variety, James Marsden has been cast in a series regular role for Season 2, but further details surrounding his part remain under wraps.

Is Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 filming?

According to Variety, the second season is already in production, meaning that episodes are likely coming together as we type. Stay tuned for any further details as they emerge.

What is Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 about?

The series’ second season doesn’t currently have a logline, but it will likely continue the story of Coop, who, after being fired as a hedge fund manager and a recent divorce, turns to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the ritzy community of Westmont Village. Along the way, he uncovers secrets and scandals hidden behind the closed doors of Westmont Village’s mansions.

Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+