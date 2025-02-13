‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Casts Lexi Minetree as the New Elle Woods for Prime Video Series

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Lexi Minetree and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods
Lexi Minetree via Instagram; ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Prime Video‘s Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, which will center around a young Elle Woods, is officially taking shape with the casting of its titular character.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the forthcoming series, which will present the beloved character originated onscreen by Reese Witherspoon, in a whole new light. Scroll down for all the need-to-know details.

Who will play Elle Woods in Elle?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

It’s been officially announced that Lexi Minetree will take on the iconic role, portraying a teen version of Elle Woods in the Prime Video series. Her casting was unveiled in a sweet video alongside Witherspoon, who broke the news to Minetree in an emotional moment. Minetree was considered for the role after a nationwide open casting call.

“Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree 💕🌟💅🏼” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, captioning the video of herself and Minetree. Check it out, above.

What is Elle about?

According to the series’ logline, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film. In other words, get ready for the teen years of this legendary lawyer’s story.

Who makes Elle?

The series is created for television by Laura Kittrell, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Nuestadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates on Elle as the series continues to take shape at Prime Video, and let us know what you think of the series in the comments section, below.

Elle, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video

