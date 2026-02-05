Will ‘Industry’ Return for Season 5?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Myha'la as Harper Stern in 'Industry' Season 4 Episode 4
Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry Season 4 releases its next episode early this week, on Friday, February 6, because of the Super Bowl. It’s the fifth of eight episodes total, and the tension between SternTao and Tender only increases from here. With the Industry season finale in sight this month, what are the show’s plans for the future?

Is Industry renewed for Season 5?

As of the time of publication, there hasn’t been an official renewal for Industry Season 5 yet. The HBO drama’s profile has only increased season by season, and its cast is increasingly star-studded, indicating its widespread appeal. We anticipate a Season 5 renewal, so long as the show’s creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, feel there’s more story to tell.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

What is Industry Season 4 about?

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

When does Industry Season 4 Episode 5 come out?

Industry‘s next episode is titled “Eyes Without a Face.” It will be available to stream on HBO Max this Friday, February 6, at an earlier time than usual, 3:01 a.m. ET. Its runtime is 1 hour and 2 minutes. The episode will still air on the HBO cable channel in its usual air time, 9/8c, on Sunday, February 8. It’s coming out earlier because of the Super Bowl, taking place on February 8.

Is Rishi Leaving 'Industry'? Sagar Radia Explains That Ending in Episode 4
Related

Is Rishi Leaving 'Industry'? Sagar Radia Explains That Ending in Episode 4

Here’s the logline for “Eyes Without a Face”: “With the company’s position collapsing, Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh) head to Accra to try to expose Tender. Harper [Myha’la] and Eric [Ken Leung] receive personal news.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 also comes out on Friday at the same time, and it, too, will still air in its usual Sunday night slot, 10/9c.

Who is in the Industry Season 4 cast?

Industry Season 4 stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Kiernan Shipka, Max Minghella, Charlie Heaton, Miriam Petche, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

Industry, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

Industry key art
Myha'la Herrold

Myha'la Herrold

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela

Harry Lawtey

Harry Lawtey

David Jonsson

David Jonsson

Nabhaan Rizwan

Nabhaan Rizwan

Freya Mavor

Freya Mavor

Will Tudor

Will Tudor

Conor MacNeill

Conor MacNeill

Ken Leung

Ken Leung

Alex Alomar Akpobome

Alex Alomar Akpobome

Adam Levy

Adam Levy

Indy Lewis

Indy Lewis

Sonny Poon Tip

Katrine De Candole

Katrine De Candole

Sagar Radia

Sagar Radia

Caoilfhionn Dunne

Kit Harington

Kit Harington

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka

Jack Farthing

Jack Farthing

Toheeb Jimoh

Toheeb Jimoh

Amy James-Kelly

Amy James-Kelly

Max Minghella

Max Minghella

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Series

2020–

TVMA

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Industry ›

Industry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Paolo Pasco Sends Message After Jaw-Dropping TOC Result
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie'
2
‘The Rookie’ Star Melissa O’Neil’s Post Alarms Fans About Show’s Future
Craig Melvin on the February 3, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
Craig Melvin to Miss Winter Olympics Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
4
Guthrie Family Release Video Pleading for the Safe Return of Mother Nancy
5
Jesse Lee Soffer & Tracy Spiridakos Return for One Chicago Crossover