Will ‘Industry’ Return for Season 5?

Industry Season 4 releases its next episode early this week, on Friday, February 6, because of the Super Bowl. It’s the fifth of eight episodes total, and the tension between SternTao and Tender only increases from here. With the Industry season finale in sight this month, what are the show’s plans for the future?

Is Industry renewed for Season 5?

As of the time of publication, there hasn’t been an official renewal for Industry Season 5 yet. The HBO drama’s profile has only increased season by season, and its cast is increasingly star-studded, indicating its widespread appeal. We anticipate a Season 5 renewal, so long as the show’s creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, feel there’s more story to tell.

What is Industry Season 4 about?

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

When does Industry Season 4 Episode 5 come out?

Industry‘s next episode is titled “Eyes Without a Face.” It will be available to stream on HBO Max this Friday, February 6, at an earlier time than usual, 3:01 a.m. ET. Its runtime is 1 hour and 2 minutes. The episode will still air on the HBO cable channel in its usual air time, 9/8c, on Sunday, February 8. It’s coming out earlier because of the Super Bowl, taking place on February 8.

Here’s the logline for “Eyes Without a Face”: “With the company’s position collapsing, Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh) head to Accra to try to expose Tender. Harper [Myha’la] and Eric [Ken Leung] receive personal news.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4 also comes out on Friday at the same time, and it, too, will still air in its usual Sunday night slot, 10/9c.

Who is in the Industry Season 4 cast?

Industry Season 4 stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Kiernan Shipka, Max Minghella, Charlie Heaton, Miriam Petche, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

