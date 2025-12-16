It’s that time of the year again when we look ahead to the slate of shows we’re most eager to see on our screens as 2025 transitions into 2026.

Whether you’re excited for the return of scripted favorites like The Pitt, Scrubs, Bridgerton, Rivals, and The Vampire Lestat, or are anticipating the debuts of new shows like HBO‘s latest Game of Thrones entry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, or CBS‘s Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, there’s no shortage of entertainment. And don’t even get us started on Survivor‘s 50th anniversary or final seasons for Outlander and The Boys.

Below, we’re breaking down a handful of 2026’s most-anticipated premieres and returns, covering everything from Euphoria and Ted Lasso to Dark Winds and All Creatures Great and Small. Scroll down for a closer look at the roundup and let us know which TV shows you’re most looking forward to in 2026 in the comments section below.