'Outlander's Final Season, 'Euphoria's Return & 31 More Shows We're Excited for in 2026

'Paradise,' 'Outlander,' 'The Vampire Lestat,' 'Euphoria,' and more shows we're looking forward to in 2026
It’s that time of the year again when we look ahead to the slate of shows we’re most eager to see on our screens as 2025 transitions into 2026.

Whether you’re excited for the return of scripted favorites like The PittScrubsBridgerton, Rivals, and The Vampire Lestat, or are anticipating the debuts of new shows like HBO‘s latest Game of Thrones entry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, or CBS‘s Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, there’s no shortage of entertainment. And don’t even get us started on Survivor‘s 50th anniversary or final seasons for Outlander and The Boys.

Below, we’re breaking down a handful of 2026’s most-anticipated premieres and returns, covering everything from Euphoria and Ted Lasso to Dark Winds and All Creatures Great and Small. Scroll down for a closer look at the roundup and let us know which TV shows you’re most looking forward to in 2026 in the comments section below.

Shabana Azeez, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Noah Wylie in 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page / HBO Max

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Head back to the ER with Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and team at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center as the addictive TV drama chronicles another 15-hour shift, delivering new cases and exploring shifting dynamics between the staff. One of 2025’s biggest TV hits, we have no doubts The Pitt will cast a similar spell in 2026. Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 8, HBO Max

Tom Hiddleston, Camila Morrone, and Diego Calva in 'The Night Manager' Season 2
Prime Video

The Night Manager (Prime Video)

Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, the former British intelligence operative who faced off against arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) nearly 10 years ago, when The Night Manager, inspired by John le Carré‘s work, originally debuted. Also back for more action alongside Hiddleston is Olivia Colman‘s Angela Burr. New costars include Diego Calva and Camila Morrone. Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, Prime Video

Myha'la in 'Industry' Season 4
HBO

Industry (HBO)

The fast-paced series plunges viewers into the world of international finance and welcomes back Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela), who are living the lives they’d originally set out to achieve when they were Pierpoint grads. But they’ll be drawn into a cat-and-mouse game when a fintech darling emerges onto the London scene. Also back for more is Kit Harington‘s Sir Henry Muck and Ken Leung as Eric Tao. Notable additions? Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka, and Kal Penn, among others. Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

Nicholas Ralph in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6
Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)

Return to the rolling hills of Yorkshire Dales for the latest chapter of this delightful series. Picking up in 1945, Darrowby is in the midst of finding its footing as war in Europe winds down, offering the Skeldale family a chance at a fresh start with new opportunities amid peacetime. And of course, there will be animals aplenty. Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c PBS

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3
Hulu

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) have rekindled their rollercoaster romance for their spring semester at Baird College as the latest season of this steamy series kicks off. But will past behaviors and indiscretions come back to haunt them? Fans won’t want to miss the latest entry to their twisted tale. Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, January 13, Hulu

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell for 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

A new Westeros-based story begins in this tale set a century before Game of Thrones. Following two unlikely heroes, the young and courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), the show is set in a time when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne. Series Premiere, Sunday, January 18, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max 

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall in 'The Beauty'
Philippe Antonello / FX

The Beauty (FX)

The new series from Ryan Murphy follows FBI Agents as they investigate a string of gruesome and mysterious deaths of super models, only to uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms people into visions of physical perfection with deadly consequences. As the investigation unfolds, they’ll find themselves in the crosshairs of “The Corporation,” a tech billionaire (played by Ashton Kutcher), who has secretly created a miracle drug known as “The Beauty.” Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope all star in the highly anticipated drama. Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 21, 9/8c, FX and Hulu

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Wonder Man'
Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Wonder Man (Disney+)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into the shoes of Simon Williams, a struggling actor who crosses paths with fellow performer Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) as they audition for roles in the coveted remaking of the superhero flick Wonder Man. While Simon and Trevor may be at different ends of their careers, their endless pursuit for stardom brings them together for a Hollywood adventure you won’t want to miss. Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 27, Disney+ and Hulu

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' Season 3
Apple TV

Shrinking (Apple TV)

The comedy from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein returns to continue the story of therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who breaks the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. In addition to welcoming back the ensemble that includes Harrison Ford, the latest chapter makes way for new additions like Jeff Daniels and Michael J. FoxSeason 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 28, Apple TV

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Shondaland’s Regency era romance series returns for Season 4, putting the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), into the spotlight as the latest leading man. When he crosses paths with the mesmerizing Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball, he’ll set out to uncover her true identity, unaware that she’s separated by more than just a mask. Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell in 'The Artful Dodger'
Hulu / Everett Collection

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

The series inspired by the works of Charles Dickens returns with Jack (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) facing the noose as he’s hunted by Port Victory’s newest lawman, Inspector Boxer (Luke Bracey). Attempting to see his love, Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell), also puts Jack in danger, as does the latest scheme of Fagin’s (David Thewlis). Needless to say, get ready for more Australian adventures. Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, February 10, Hulu

Zahn McClarnon and Jessica Matten for 'Dark Winds'
AMC

Dark Winds (AMC)

Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) returns in AMC’s critically acclaimed drama alongside Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) as they reunite in the Navajo Nation for Season 4. A new mystery will unfold, taking them west to Los Angeles in what’s sure to be an exciting entry in the ’70s-set noir. Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, February 15, 9pm, AMC and AMC+

Gabriel Basso in 'The Night Agent' Season 3
Christopher Saunders / Netflix

The Night Agent (Netflix)

The series, based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, returns to continue Peter Sutherland’s (Gabriel Basso) story as he’s called in to track down a Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive information after killing his boss. Tag along as Peter investigates a network of dark money as he also ducks its paid assassins. Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 19, Netflix

Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, and Tracy Morgan in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
NBC

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Tracy Morgan plays a washed-up former footballer, Reggie Dinkins, in this comedy about redemption. In an attempt to rehabilitate his image, Reggie hires filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) to help win back the love of his fans and the respect of his family. The highly anticipated series marks a reunion for Morgan with 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, making it a can’t-miss series. Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, 8/7c, NBC

Tom Ellis in 'CIA'
CBS

CIA (CBS)

Dick Wolf‘s TV empire expands with this new addition to CBS, as this series follows two unlikely partners, played by Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss. While one is a rule-breaker CIA agent, and the other is a by-the-book FBI agent, this duo must learn to work together as they’re partnered up to work out of the CIA’s New York station. Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, 10/9c, CBS

Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' Season 2
Hulu

Paradise (Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown‘s Xavier Collins returns as he embarks on a mission to find his wife outside of the bunker he’d retreated to with his children and select individuals amid a cataclysmic weather disaster. But as fans saw in Season 1’s finale, survivors remained in the outside world, giving way to a new chapter that also includes new stars like Shailene Woodley. Season 2 Premiere, Monday, February 23, Hulu

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in 'Scrubs'
ABC

Scrubs (ABC)

Head back to Sacred Heart Hospital with JD (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), Elliot (Sarah Chalke), Carla (Judy Reyes), Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), and more as the fan-favorite comedy from Bill Lawrence returns. Along with familiar faces, the show’s return brings with it a new crop of doctors who are sure to keep viewers on their toes. We’re itching for our next shift. Revival Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC

Mike White for 'Survivor' Season 50
CBS

Survivor (CBS)

The landmark 50th season of Survivor brings back former competitors for what’s sure to be a nail-biter run. Jeff Probst returns as the Emmy-winning competition series’ mainstay host for the Fiji-set season you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more on the highly anticipated chapter as Survivor 50 approaches. Season 50 Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

Charlie Cox in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2
Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+)

Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) story continues as the lawyer-by-day and masked vigilante-by-night is forced to evade capture at the hands of his nemesis and current mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), a.k.a. Kingpin. He’ll work alongside familiar faces to defeat evil, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who returns to the fray. Season 2 Premiere, March, Disney+

Danielle Deadwyler and Steve Carell in 'Rooster'
HBO

Rooster (HBO)

Steve Carell headlines this new college-set comedy series from Bill Lawrence, which also features Danielle Deadwyler, Charly Clive, John C. McGinley, Phil Dunster, and Lauren Tsai. The action centers around Carell’s author character and the relationship he has with his daughter (played by Clive). Series Premiere, March 2026, HBO 

Luke Grimes for 'Y: Marshals'
Paramount / CBS

Y: Marshals (CBS)

Network TV makes way for Yellowstone‘s first direct spinoff as Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) story continues. Joining the elite unit of U.S. Marshals, Kayce combines his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Among Kayce’s teammates are Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means). Also in the mix are Kayce’s son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and pals Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). Series Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Outlander (Starz)

The final chapter of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) time-traversing romance, inspired by Diana Gabaldon‘s books, kicks off this spring, welcoming back their onscreen family, including Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Ian (John Bell), Lord John (David Berry), William (Charles Vandervaart), Marsali (Lauren Lyle), and Fergus (César Domboy), among others. It’s a can’t-miss TV event years in the making. Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz

Zendaya in 'Euphoria' Season 'Euphoria'
HBO

Euphoria (HBO)

Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are back and five years older in the latest chapter of Sam Levinson‘s edgy HBO hit. Find out where life has taken these characters who haven’t been seen onscreen since 2022 when Season 3 finally arrives. Season 3 Premiere, April, HBO

Antony Starr and Jensen Ackles in 'The Boys' Season 5
Prime Video

The Boys (Prime Video)

Vigilante Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Supe Homelander’s (Antony Starr) final battle all comes down to Season 5 of Prime Video’s hit superhero drama. The scorched-earth fight against good and evil is sure to take a bloody and emotional turn, as it delivers the kind of laughs fans have become accustomed to. Don’t miss the closing chapter to the flagship series, which is also set to feature a Supernatural reunion. Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, April 8, Prime Video

Chase Infiniti in 'The Testaments'
Hulu

The Testaments (Hulu)

The highly anticipated spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale sees the return of Ann Dowd‘s Aunt Lydia in this coming-of-age tale centering around a new generation of young women in Gilead. One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti stars as Agnes, a.k.a. Hannah, the older version of June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke’s (O-T Fagbenle) daughter, who was stolen from them in Season 1 of the flagship series. Don’t miss the latest chapter in this series based on Margaret Atwood‘s works. Series Premiere, April, Hulu and Disney+

Sam Reid in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3
Sophie Giraud / AMC

The Vampire Lestat (AMC)

Get ready to see Lestat (Sam Reid) in a whole new light as the vampire goes rock’n’roll for Season 3 of AMC’s hit series Interview With the Vampire, which shifts its title to The Vampire Lestat in accordance with Anne Rice’s literary inspiration. Also back for more vampire shenanigans are Jacob Anderson‘s Louis, Eric Bogosian‘s Daniel, Assad Zaman‘s Armand, and even Delaney Hayles’ Claudia, among plenty of exciting additions. Don’t miss what’s sure to be an electrifying season. Season 3 Premiere, Summer 2026, AMC and AMC+

Bella Maclean and Alex Hassell in 'Rivals' Season 2
Hulu

Rivals (Hulu)

This steamy drama, based on the books by Jilly Cooper, brings viewers back to the 1980s Cotswolds countryside for more high-stakes business dealings, romance, and much more. David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, and more return for plenty of fun in this British import you won’t want to miss when it drops the latest season. Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Hulu and Disney+ 

The cast of 'Adults' Season 1
Rafy / FX

Adults (FX)

FX’s hit comedy series follows a group of friends making their way in the world as new adults, and the shenanigans are set to continue in 2026. What will happen next after Season 1’s wedding cliffhanger that found roommates, Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) and Anton (Owen Thiele) married? We’re eager to unravel that mystery when the delightful series returns. Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Hulu

Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan in 'Big Mood'
Tubi

Big Mood (Tubi)

Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West reprise their roles as estranged pals Maggie and Eddie, who haven’t seen each other in roughly a year when Season 2 picks up. Can their time apart help strengthen bonds, or will Maggie struggle to find space in Eddie’s new life? It’s a question that the Camilla Whitehill-created series will explore in Season 2. Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Tubi

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4
Apple TV

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

The titular coach played by Jason Sudeikis is back in action, this time heading up a women’s team for Richmond. Also back for some football fun are Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift, among others. Keep an eye out for updates on this one! Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV

Jean Smart, Meg Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, and Mark Indelicato in 'Hacks' Season 5
Hacks Instagram

Hacks (HBO Max)

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her comedy partner Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are back for HBO Max’s Emmy darling, alongside Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), Kayla (Megan Stalter), and Damien (Mark Indelicato). Get ready for a trip to the Big Apple as the team takes on New York City and returns to Vegas for the latest chapter. Season 5 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry'
Sabrina Lantos / HBO Max

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Canada’s hockey romance series certainly swept audiences off their feet at the end of 2025. Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait too long to continue skating alongside Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) as the foreign import will return to HBO Max in the new year. Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max

Emma D'Arcy for 'House of the Dragon'
HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The third chapter of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel returns to dig the feuding Targaryens deeper in their familial civil war. How will Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) grab for the Iron Throne against Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) children unfold? Tune in to find out. Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO and HBO Max

