Doc continues to be a success for Fox!

The network announced on March 9 that it has renewed the medical drama for Season 3, which will, like Season 2, consist of 22 episodes. It will air during the 2026-2027 season.

“Doc has become a true breakout for Fox, delivering our largest scripted multi-platform audience of the season and building remarkable momentum across Fox, Hulu, Netflix, and internationally — earning it another 22-episode order,” Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said in a statement. “That success is a testament to the exceptional creative leadership of Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, our terrific partners at Sony, and the talented Molly Parker, whose deeply nuanced performance gives the series its soul.”

Added Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn, and their amazing teams at FOX. This milestone highlights Doc‘s compelling storytelling and standout performances that have resonated with audiences globally. We’re incredibly proud of the exceptional writing from Hank and Barbie, and of Molly Parker’s powerful, nuanced performance at the center of the series. We look forward to building on the show’s continued success in the seasons ahead.”

Read on for everything we know so far about Doc‘s future.

Is Doc renewed for Season 3?

Yes! The news came on Monday, March 9, ahead of the two-hour April 14 Season 2 finale.

When will Doc Season 3 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but with it being a 22-episode order, that should put it as a fall 2026 show, meaning a late September or early October premiere.

What is Doc about?

The Fox medical drama is inspired by a true story and based on a hit Italian drama series. It picks up with Amy (Molly Parker) rebuilding her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. Now, in Season 2, she’s working to get her memories back and continue to work on key relationships in her life.

Who is in the Doc cast?

Doc stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen, Omar Metwally as Dr. Michael Hamda, Amirah Vann as Dr. Gina Walker, Jon Ecker as Dr. Jake Heller, Anya Banerjee as Dr. Sonya Maitra, Patrick Walker as Dr. TJ Coleman, and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim as Katie Hamda, with Felicity Huffman as Dr. Joan Ridley. Scott Wolf recurs as Dr. Richard Miller in Season 2. We’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns and in what capacity.