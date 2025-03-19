Will ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 Start Filming Before Season 2 Premieres? Everything We Know

Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

Disney+ heard fans’ cries to produce Percy Jackson and the Olympians faster and answered the call. The now Emmy-winning teen fantasy series got renewed for Season 3 on March 14, nearly a year before it returns for Season 2 in December 2025. Star Walker Scobell said that they intend to start filming the third season this year before the second season even comes out. TV Insider has reached out to Disney+ for confirmation on that production timeline, but such an early renewal is a strong sign that production on the third season will begin sometime this year.

While we’re a long way away from the premiere of Percy Jackson Season 3, there’s already some noteworthy information about the season provided by author Rick Riordan and the rest of the PJO camp. Here, we’re compiling every Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 update. Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments.

When does Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 start filming?

Percy Jackson took home eight Emmys at the 2025 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards on Saturday, March 15, in Los Angeles. The series won eight of Disney’s 25 total wins that night, making it the most-awarded show of the evening (it’s also the most-nominated show in the Children’s and Family Emmys history with 16 total nominations for Season 1). Its wins include the top honor of Outstanding Young Teen Series.

The Season 3 renewal was announced just the day before the awards show. Scobell was asked about the renewal on the red carpet at the beginning of the night, expressing his disbelief that Season 2 is finally coming out “this year” (filming wrapped in February 2025 and started in August 2024). Scobell, who was nominated for his performance that night, said, “It’s insane to think about. We’re going to be filming Season 3 before Season 2 comes out.”

A Season 3 start-of-production date has not been announced.

When does Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premiere?

Season 2 debuts in December 2025 (with an exact date to be announced at a later time). That means two years will have passed between the premieres of the first and second seasons (Season 1 came out on December 19, 2023). The time between filming the second and third seasons will seemingly be shorter than the first time around, however. While a Season 3 premiere window has not been shared and likely won’t for a while, the early renewal opens up the possibility that Season 3 could come out in 2026.

The creative team’s intentions since Season 1 have been to dedicate one season per book in the original Percy Jackson book series. In that case, we’re looking at a potential five total seasons for Disney+’s Percy Jackson. However, there’s also the possibility that the success of the series would prompt Disney to greenlight TV adaptations of the book spinoffs.

What book is Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 based on?

More exciting than any Season 3 production detail revealed so far is the fact that this season will mark the first-ever adaptation of book three, The Titan’s Curse. The Percy Jackson movies from the early 2010s only covered the first two books and didn’t perform well enough at the box office to prompt more adaptations. Some of the franchise’s all-time favorite characters — like Nico di Angelo — are introduced in Titan’s Curse. Fans will get to see them brought to life on-screen when Season 3 comes out.

Riordan shared his excitement for the renewal on his blog on March 14, writing, “How well has Percy Jackson and the Olympians done on Disney+? You may have seen the news that it was the most-watched show on the platform in 2024 and one of the top five most-watched original series across all of streaming after its launch Dec. 2023. Now, another major indicator of the show’s success: We have been greenlit for season three, even before season two debuts this December! We were pretty confident this news was coming eventually, but still — WOW.”

The message continued, “Congratulations to the cast and crew who have worked so hard on this project. Also, what a testament to you, the fans, and the enthusiasm you’ve brought to the show. We could not have done it without you. I am eternally grateful, and I’m confident that if you liked season one, you will LOVE what is to come. More later, but here is the full press release from Disney. You will notice this is also the first time Disney has confirmed this December as the debut month for Season 2!”

Who is in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 cast?

An official cast list has not been shared, but expect stars Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri to return. Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell will presumably be back as well, in addition to Glynn Turman, Toby Stephens, Daniel Diemer, and more. For a full breakdown of the upcoming Season 2 guest stars, see here.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Premiere, December 2025, Disney+