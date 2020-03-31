Shows
Outer Banks
A teenager enlists his friends to hunt for a treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.
July 24, 12:00 pm
'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
June 28, 9:00 am
'Outer Banks,' 'Sex Education' & 6 More Netflix Originals to Watch for an Easy Binge
March 31, 11:00 am
'Outer Banks': Netflix's Steamy YA Mystery Bares Skin in First Trailer (VIDEO)