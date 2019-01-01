Community Guidelines
Welcome to the New TV Insider Commenting System
We pride ourselves on our content and want our readers to feel like their opinions matter. In order keep evolving, however, we need to make a few changes to our community guidelines.
Our commenting section should be a fun place for readers to engage with others. If you play nice, you’ll have no problems!
Here’s how to get your comments deleted:
- Vulgar or insulting comments
- Bullying
- Going off topic
- Politics. No one really cares who you voted for, let’s be real.
- Posting spoilers
Here’s how to get banned:
- Racist, sexist, or homophobic comments
- Hate speech
- Links to pirated material
- Spam. No one cares about that amazing part-time job you found out about from your best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend.
Comments we absolutely love:
- Interesting opinions
- Thoughtful contributions
- Witty repartee
We hope you will enjoy all the new features!