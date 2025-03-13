First Look at PBS’ ‘The Forsytes’: Everything We Know About New Masterpiece Adaptation

The Forsytes is making history for PBS Masterpiece. The drama series, which is the third adaptation of The Forsyte Saga book series by John Galsworthy, is a rare British production to be green-lit by an American network. And now, a U.K. channel is picking it up for distribution. Typically with PBS programming, it’s British shows that get picked up by the network for U.S. distribution. Clearly, there’s something special about this upcoming period drama beyond just the star-studded cast that includes Francesca Annis, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, Stephen Moyer, Josette Simon, Tom Durant-Pritchard, Eleanor Tomlinson, Susan Hampshire OBE — a returning star from the 1960s BBC adaptation — and more.

The Forsytes cast was announced in April 2024. PBS said it’s “a lavish reimagining” of Galsworthy’s books that’s “planned as a returning series,” which means the network intends for it to be more than one season. Deadline reported on March 13, 2025 that the series has already been renewed for Season 2. TV Insider reached out to PBS for confirmation.

Here, find a breakdown of all there is to know about this upcoming series that’s already making a splash.

What is The Forsytes about?

From PBS Masterpiece and Mammoth Screen comes “a major new reimagining” of Galsworthy’s Forsyte novels, PBS shares. “Planned as a returning series, the first season of six episodes follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and is based on Galsworthy’s Nobel Prize-winning tale of love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal.” PBS promises the series will be “lavish.”

Who is in PBS’ The Forsytes cast?

Annis stars as the formidable Forsyte matriarch Ann, with Moyer as her eldest son, Jolyon Senior, head of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co. Danny Griffin plays his bohemian son Jo, Tuppence Middleton is Jo’s status-driven wife Frances, and Tomlinson plays Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and Jo’s first love.

Davenport plays Ann’s competitive younger son James, with Joshua Orpin as James’ shrewd and sometimes ruthless son Soames. Gibson plays Irene, the dancer whom Soames falls in love with (see them in the first episodic image from the series at the top of the page). Miss Scarlet‘s Durant Pritchard plays Monty Dartie, James’ son-in-law. Simon is Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, with Jamie Flatters as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon as lawyer Isaac Cole. Hampshire (star of the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga for which she received the first of her three lead actress Emmys), plays Lady Carteret.

Fiona Button plays Mrs. Clarissa Heron, Irene’s (Gibson) stepmother and Tristan Sturrock plays Professor Heron, Irene’s father. Justine Moore plays June Forsyte, the 18-year-old daughter of Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and stepdaughter of Jolyon Forsyte (Griffin). Eleanor Jackson is Winifred Forsyte, daughter of James (Davenport) and wife of Monty (Durant Pritchard). Naomi Frederick plays Emily Forsyte, James’ wife. Sharon Rose is Alicia Cole, wife of Jolyon’s best friend Isaac (Igiehon).

The Forsytes reunites Masterpiece with acclaimed British screenwriter Debbie Horsfield and U.K. production company Mammoth Screen, the team behind global television hit Poldark, which also starred Forsyte cast members Tomlinson and Sturrock.

When does The Forsytes premiere on PBS?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time, but The Forsytes will air on Channel 5 in the UK after it airs on PBS in the US. Deadline first reported the Channel 5 pickup on March 12. Channel 5 and PBS also collaborate on the distribution of All Creatures Great and Small. Deadline also reports that filming for The Forsytes Season 2 will reportedly take place this summer in the U.K.

The Forsytes is directed by Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black) and is produced by Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow). Filming is currently underway in the UK and Venice, Italy. The executive producers are Sheena Bucktowonsing, Debbie Horsfield, Meenu Gaur and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, and Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE. The Forsytes is produced in association with ITV Studios, which will handle international distribution, with PBS Distribution handling North American rights.

BBC first adapted the novels in 1967. The second adaptation was created by ITV and came out in 2002.

The Forsytes, Series Premiere, TBA, PBS