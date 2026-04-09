Dan Levy‘s TV return has commenced with the arrival of his new Netflix comedy Big Mistakes, but will the comedy with a crime thriller twist carry on with Season 2?

The show delivers plenty of laughs, well-fleshed-out characters, and a lot of intrigue that lends itself to a second season. Plus, a cliffhanger ending only makes us hungry for more. While we await potential word for a Season 2 renewal on Big Mistakes, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the possibility below.

Has Big Mistakes been renewed for Season 2?

As Big Mistakes just arrived, no renewal has been announced yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one. Stay tuned to see how audiences receive the comedy and whether or not Netflix will invest in continuing the story.

Who would star in Big Mistakes Season 2?

While we await Season 2 renewal news, we’d hope and expect Season 1 stars, including Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Perkins, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Jacob Gutierrez, and Abby Quinn to return for a potential second season.

What has been said about Big Mistakes Season 2?

When TV Insider caught up with Levy on the red carpet for Big Mistakes‘ premiere, we asked the star and cocreator if he has plans for Season 2 already. “Oh, I know exactly what I want to see in the second season of the show,” Levy shared. “A lot of the show is written in my head at this point,” he continued. “All I know is that if we are given the opportunity to tell a second season, it’s going to be bigger and better, and I can’t wait to get back to the writer’s room because we have a big old story to tell.”

What would Big Mistakes Season 2 be about?

As viewers know, Big Mistakes follows siblings Nicky (Levy) and Morgan’s (Taylor Ortega) descent into organized crime after a half-hearted theft attempt lands them in trouble with the wrong people. Fair warning: There are spoilers for the Big Mistakes Season 1 finale ahead! After being terrorized due to their actions in Season 1, Nicky and Morgan conclude the finale episode by discovering that Annette (Perkins), the mother of Morgan’s fiance, Max (Innanen), is an Italian crime boss pulling all the strings. The predicament barely has time to settle before the credits are rolling, so we’d imagine a second season would further explore how that will impact the family moving forward.

Who would make Big Mistakes Season 2?

Big Mistakes Season 1 was created by Levy and Rachel Sennott, both of whom executive-produced the show with Anne-Marie McGinte, Dean Holland, Etan Frankel, and Timothy Greenberg. Meanwhile, Levy also serves as showrunner on the series.

Big Mistakes, Season 1, Netflix