Black Mirror is returning for its seventh season on Thursday (April 10), with six new star-studded episodes that are sure to melt audiences’ minds and entertain them all at once.

Among the new offerings are “U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity” (the series’ first sequel), “Plaything” (which brings back Will Poulter‘s Colin Ritman), “Common People,” “Bete Noire,” “Hotel Reverie,” and “Eulogy.”

Will Season 7 mark Black Mirror‘s last run, or will the show continue on to Season 8? Here’s what we know so far.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for Season 8?

Not yet! Netflix has not yet given the series an official Season 8 order. Given the popularity of the series, though, it’s probably up to the producers, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, whether to continue.

Are the producers interested in doing more Black Mirror?

While they haven’t confirmede as much, Brooker has talked about several episode ideas that have yet to come to fruition.

One example is a sequel to “White Bear.” In 2017, he told The Independent that he had an idea for how to continue the series’ all-timer, explaining that it stemmed from his original script for the segment. “I wrote that script really quickly, and it was totally different; well, the story they tell her before they reveal to her what’s really going on was totally different. It was more a zombie apocalypse type thing about a journalist and this signal bouncing about the globe.”

They ended up changing the story based on the budget and locations available for the shoot, but Brooker thinks it’s still worth exploring. “There was an extra step in ‘White Bear’ that we didn’t get a chance to do because it was too complicated — it had her finding messages that she’d left herself on previous run-throughs because the wiping thing was starting to not function. So I sometimes think we could do that. It’d probably be a heck of a job to go back and recreate the entire f***ing park because it’s gone now. It might work better as a graphic novel or something like that.” He also envisioned a follow-up to “Be Right Back” in which “we’d see other people who’d been brought back from their social media profiles.”

Brooker brought the concept of a return to “White Bear” back in a recent interview with Variety, explaining, “We did an episode in season two called ‘White Bear,’ and at the time I thought I had an idea for a sequel for this where it goes very Memento-like. So it’s something I’ve thought about. And certainly, we’ve always hinted at things. We’ve brought back Easter eggs. But certainly, there’s other episodes and worlds like I’d absolutely be up for revisiting. It always has to be the right story, and not just a pointless waste of the world’s f***ing time.” (For what it’s worth, director Carl Tibbetts is also interested in revisiting that world, he told Radio Times.)

Brooker also told The Independent that he has kernels of ideas for other time periods and even some holiday-themed episodes.

“I have been thinking about how we would do medieval times and things like that,” he told the publiciation. Brooker went on to add, “I wouldn’t mind doing a Halloween one. I’ve been thinking about that. One of the reasons we shot ‘Playtest’ up in the running order [it’s number two] is because we knew Halloween was coming, and we thought it was perfect for that. And the PlayStation VR was being launched. But yeah, I want to do a ‘Treehouse of Horror’ [episode]; the Christmas special is kind of that. So I’m toying with the idea of doing another one with several interweaving stories.”

Black Mirror, Season 7 premiere, April 10, Netflix