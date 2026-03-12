‘Marshals’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal After Record Ratings — Everything We Know

Marshals has been renewed for Season 2 at CBS after airing just two episodes. According to the network, it’s the most-watched series premiere since Young Sheldon in 2017. Additionally, Marshals Season 1 Episode 1 ranks as CBS‘s most-streamed episode ever on Paramount+.

The Marshals series premiere (March 1 from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) was watched by 20.6 million multiplatform viewers within seven days, marking the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead-in since 2017’s Young Sheldon series premiere, according to Nielsen data shared by CBS. Viewership data reflects only the original March 1 premiere, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, and does not include any encore airings.

Episode 1 was the No. 1 show of the week after its debut, averaging 20.6 million viewers.

Marshals is the first broadcast series from the Yellowstone TV universe created by Taylor Sheridan. It’s also the first Yellowstone spinoff not to be made by Sheridan. Spencer Hudnut created it for CBS. The series stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, who’s looking for a new start after the death of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

The series premiere, which aired on March 1, revealed Monica’s fate. Their teenage son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), is also in the series, as are Yellowstone alums Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty. Kayce joins the U.S. Marshals after Monica’s death and is haunted by his family’s past in his new line of work. The infamous “train station” was referenced in Episode 2, and fans are theorizing that this could become a major issue for Kayce moving forward.

Here’s everything we know about Marshals Season 2.

Is Marshals renewed?

Marshals was renewed for Season 2 on Thursday, March 12, after only two episodes had aired on CBS.

“Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV’s most powerful new series,” said Amy Reisenbach, president, CBS Entertainment. “The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character-driven storytelling from the creative team, and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes.”

When does Marshals Season 2 premiere?

Since it’s a broadcast show, Marshals Season 2 will likely come out in the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Season 1 was a midseason debut in March 2026, but given its popularity, CBS may be inclined to bump Marshals up to a fall premiere date. A fall or midseason premiere will be announced at a later time.

Who is in the Marshals cast?

Marshals stars Grimes, Merrill, Birmingham, Brings Plenty, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen.

When are new episodes of Marshals?

Marshals Season 1 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

Episode 3 airs on March 15 and is titled “Road to Nowhere.” Here’s the logline: “When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters.”

Episode 4 airs on March 22 and is titled “The Gathering Storm.” The logline says, “Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce’s name in a use-of-force complaint.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS