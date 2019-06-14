Shows
Industry
A group of young graduates compete for permanent jobs at a London investment bank.
November 9, 9:00 am
Review
Roush Review: Swimming Upstream in 'Industry's Sexy Shark Tank
November 9, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Betsy Brandt Breaks Bad on 'Soulmates,' 'Industry,' 'South Westerlies' & More
October 5, 5:00 pm
Fall Preview
HBO's 'Industry' Dives Into the World of London's Hard-Partying Hotshot Bankers
June 14, 2019, 6:00 pm
TV News Roundup: 'GOT' and 'Murphy Brown' Stars Join 'The Right Stuff,' Lena Dunham Returns to TV & More