FX‘s The Lowdown may have wrapped its first season, but the future for Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) seemed wide open. So, will the show return for Season 2?

No official renewal announcement has been made, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the show’s future, as we’re not ready to let go of the Tulsa, Oklahoma community series creator Sterlin Harjo has introduced us to. As we await renewal news, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the possibility of The Lowdown‘s return so far. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any major updates.

Has The Lowdown been renewed for Season 2?

No, as mentioned above, The Lowdown hasn’t been renewed, but we’ll keep you posted on any potential renewal news as soon as it becomes available.

What has been said about The Lowdown Season 2?

When TV Insider caught up with Harjo amid Season 1’s run, he shared plans for the show’s future, explaining, “We see this going on for a few more seasons, hopefully, with luck, and everyone puts it out there and loves it. But yeah, it’ll keep going and, I think that each season would be its own chapter, which this chapter is ‘The Sensitive Kind.’”

Hawke echoed, “Yeah, the dream was to create something that has a satisfying beginning, middle, and end. So when you watch this series, you’ve been told a good tale and it’s propulsive enough [that you] can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Who would star in The Lowdown Season 2?

The Lowdown‘s first season featured an expansive ensemble, and while much of it revolved around an unraveling mystery, we’d imagine Hawke’s “truthstorian,” Lee Raybon, would be back with costars Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Michael Hitchcock, among others. Based on how Season 2 concluded, we’d anticipate Kyle MacLachlan‘s possible return as well, but only time will really tell where a second season would take the show’s cast if it’s renewed. One thing’s for sure, Harjo plans to get all of the Reservation Dogs stars in the show at some point as he teased to TV Insider, “Let’s say Season 2, we’ll see the rest of them.” For fans of Reservation Dogs, leading stars Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis both had cameos in Season 1 of The Lowdown.

What would The Lowdown Season 2 be about?

The Lowdown‘s first season followed Lee Raybon, “truthstorian” reporter, as he attempted to unravel the mysterious death of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson). Where Season 2 of the noir would lead remains to be seen, but we’d anticipate the story focusing on the ongoing bond between Lee and his daughter, Francis (Armstrong), as well as his connection to private investigator Marty (David), as he attempts to right wrongs around Tulsa.

Stay tuned for any potential updates as The Lowdown‘s fate remains unknown, and let us know if you’d like to see a Season 2 in the comments section below.

FX’s The Lowdown, Streaming Now, Hulu